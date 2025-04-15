Anytime East meets West in a 250SX Showdown in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, fans can count on excitement and massive points swings. It can be hard for a rider to maintain a podium streak in a field with twice the depth. However, that is exactly what Haiden Deegan was able to do in Philadelphia. Deegan was able to log his seventh straight podium (only missing Anaheim 1 with a fifth) and extend his points lead to 17 over teammate Cole Davies, who took over second in points from Julien Beaumer.

Haiden Deegan started the race off in third and then got shuffled back to fourth when Davies passed him on his way to the lead. About midway through the main, Deegan found his flow and made his way around Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire to move into second. He even started catching Davies but ran out of time. He spoke about his young teammate in the post-race press conference:

“I mean, the boy's horny, you know, he's out there, he's sending it, and honestly, I feel like that was kind of how I was last year where you're just gonna do almost anything to try and win," Deegan said. "At this point I'm in the in the championship. I mean we got two rounds left now and obviously, Cole's ripping like that and to be honest though, towards the end of that main event I thought we had more time. I looked up on the little circular thing and I thought it said five minutes to go, so I kind of screwed myself a little bit. When the flames went off, I was like, ‘Oh, guess he won.’ I mean, it's chill though. I'd rather have him in front of me than anyone else, so it's good. And we made up some good points though, and he's [Cole] in P2 now, so he knocked that boy out of second.”

Note, Deegan referring to Beaumer there in the last sentence.