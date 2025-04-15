Davies was able to charge through the title contenders from about fifth and eventually took his second consecutive race win. That win, paired with a 12th from Julien Beaumer, bumped Davies up to second place in the 250SX West Standings, the 17-year-old now 17 points behind his teammate Deegan.

And the Vialle, Hammaker, and Hampshire battle in the East Division somehow tightened up! Hampshire’s third, Hammaker’s fourth, and Vialle’s sixth has Hampshire and Hammaker now tied with Vialle just two points back. And do not count out Chance Hymas as a potential spoiler here if he could slot in between the top three guys. There are just three 250SX East Division rounds remaining and one of them (the season finale) is our third and final East/West Showdown.

Remember how close Levi Kitchen and Hampshire were last year striking back and forth and then going into the championship finale tied last year? It was a winner's takes all situation and Hampshire came out the winner, beating Kitchen by three positions.

Maybe we see some separation this weekend. No matter what happens from here on out, this 2025 season will go down in history. But who comes out with the #1E plate?