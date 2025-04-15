Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule
Northeast Swing Continues to Shakeup the East Division Points

Northeast Swing Continues to Shakeup the East Division Points

April 15, 2025, 3:10pm

This 250SX East Division Championship just continues to deliver! In what has been a historic start to a small-bore divisional championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the racing is unpredictable, exciting, and phenomenally close. Last weekend in the Massachusetts mud, Tom Vialle’s ten-point lead at the beginning of the day ended with him going through the finish line in 22nd place after getting stuck and having one hell of a tough lap, final. So, Vialle and Seth Hammaker entered Saturday’s Philadelphia SX tied for the points lead with RJ Hampshire three points back. Saturday brought us our second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns and somehow the points gap got even closer!

After a red flag and restart for a downed Daxton Bennickwho suffered a concussion and compression fracture in a vertebra in his back—the gates dropped again and we got almost all of the title contenders up front. At one point in the race, the top five on track was the top three 250SX East riders (Hammaker, Hampshire, and Vialle) and two of the top three 250SX West riders (Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies). While the top five order changed by the end of the race, we got to see exactly what these combined 250SX division races are designed for: watching the best of each class go head-to-head. And boy did we see that!

  • Seth Hammaker
    Seth Hammaker Align Media
  • Tom Vialle
    Tom Vialle Align Media
  • Hampshire, Hammaker, and Cole Davies.
    Hampshire, Hammaker, and Cole Davies. Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Hampshire and Hammaker.
    Hampshire and Hammaker. Align Media
  • Align Media

Davies was able to charge through the title contenders from about fifth and eventually took his second consecutive race win. That win, paired with a 12th from Julien Beaumer, bumped Davies up to second place in the 250SX West Standings, the 17-year-old now 17 points behind his teammate Deegan.

And the Vialle, Hammaker, and Hampshire battle in the East Division somehow tightened up! Hampshire’s third, Hammaker’s fourth, and Vialle’s sixth has Hampshire and Hammaker now tied with Vialle just two points back. And do not count out Chance Hymas as a potential spoiler here if he could slot in between the top three guys. There are just three 250SX East Division rounds remaining and one of them (the season finale) is our third and final East/West Showdown.

Remember how close Levi Kitchen and Hampshire were last year striking back and forth and then going into the championship finale tied last year? It was a winner's takes all situation and Hampshire came out the winner, beating Kitchen by three positions.

Maybe we see some separation this weekend. No matter what happens from here on out, this 2025 season will go down in history. But who comes out with the #1E plate?

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 117
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 117
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 115
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 103
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 91
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 89
7Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
8Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 77
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 77
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 57
Full Standings
Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now