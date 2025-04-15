This 250SX East Division Championship just continues to deliver! In what has been a historic start to a small-bore divisional championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the racing is unpredictable, exciting, and phenomenally close. Last weekend in the Massachusetts mud, Tom Vialle’s ten-point lead at the beginning of the day ended with him going through the finish line in 22nd place after getting stuck and having one hell of a tough lap, final. So, Vialle and Seth Hammaker entered Saturday’s Philadelphia SX tied for the points lead with RJ Hampshire three points back. Saturday brought us our second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns and somehow the points gap got even closer!
After a red flag and restart for a downed Daxton Bennick—who suffered a concussion and compression fracture in a vertebra in his back—the gates dropped again and we got almost all of the title contenders up front. At one point in the race, the top five on track was the top three 250SX East riders (Hammaker, Hampshire, and Vialle) and two of the top three 250SX West riders (Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies). While the top five order changed by the end of the race, we got to see exactly what these combined 250SX division races are designed for: watching the best of each class go head-to-head. And boy did we see that!
Davies was able to charge through the title contenders from about fifth and eventually took his second consecutive race win. That win, paired with a 12th from Julien Beaumer, bumped Davies up to second place in the 250SX West Standings, the 17-year-old now 17 points behind his teammate Deegan.
And the Vialle, Hammaker, and Hampshire battle in the East Division somehow tightened up! Hampshire’s third, Hammaker’s fourth, and Vialle’s sixth has Hampshire and Hammaker now tied with Vialle just two points back. And do not count out Chance Hymas as a potential spoiler here if he could slot in between the top three guys. There are just three 250SX East Division rounds remaining and one of them (the season finale) is our third and final East/West Showdown.
Remember how close Levi Kitchen and Hampshire were last year striking back and forth and then going into the championship finale tied last year? It was a winner's takes all situation and Hampshire came out the winner, beating Kitchen by three positions.
Maybe we see some separation this weekend. No matter what happens from here on out, this 2025 season will go down in history. But who comes out with the #1E plate?
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|115
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|103
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|91
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
|7
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|77
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|77
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|57