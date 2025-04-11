On Saturday, riders will race the 13th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 13 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This race will be the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns (round seven for 250SX East and round eight of 250SX West). But note, this is a day race.

What you need to know the most for the Philadelphia SX: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Philadelphia also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. The Old Gray GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) remains in Italy for the fifth round MXGP of Trentino. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross