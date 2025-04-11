On Saturday, riders will race the 13th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 13 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This race will be the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns (round seven for 250SX East and round eight of 250SX West). But note, this is a day race.
What you need to know the most for the Philadelphia SX: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Philadelphia also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. The Old Gray GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) remains in Italy for the fifth round MXGP of Trentino. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
PhiladelphiaSaturday, April 12
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
The Old GrayeMTB Round 1 - FRI
Friday, April 11
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy)EMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, April 13
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveApril 12 - 7:30 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 12 - 8:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveApril 12 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveApril 12 - 11:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 13 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 13 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 13 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 13 - 11:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Eastern).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, April 11, 2025
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pm Specialized eMTB Racing
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, April 12, 2025
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min. event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min. event)
- 9:30am – 10:30 am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:30am – 2:00pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 10:00pm Gates Close
Sunday, April 13, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:30pm Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr. event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr. event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Philadelphia Supercross
Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry ListApril 12, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
General
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Trentino
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lincoln Financial Field
Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
The Old Gray
Address: 3781 Monterey Hwy
Monterey TN 38574
Directions to The Old Gray GNCC
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Philadelphia Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|135
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|129
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|99
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|256
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|241
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|220
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|187
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|186
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|83
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|77
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|68
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|5
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|56
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|108
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|92
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|83
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|73
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|71
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|108
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|72
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|71
|4
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|5
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|59
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|103
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|73
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|58
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|275
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|264
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|189
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|159
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|984
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|957
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|879
|4
|Liam Everts
|769
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|710
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|
Jorge Prado
|996
|2
|Tim Gajser
|986
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|944
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|687
|5
|Romain Febvre
|651