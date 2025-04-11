Results Archive
Philadelphia SX, The Old Gray GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Philadelphia SX, The Old Gray GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 11, 2025, 9:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the 13th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 13 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This race will be the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns (round seven for 250SX East and round eight of 250SX West). But note, this is a day race.

What you need to know the most for the Philadelphia SX: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Philadelphia also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. The Old Gray GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) remains in Italy for the fifth round MXGP of Trentino. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Saturday, April 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

The Old Gray GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, April 13
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 12 - 7:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 12 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 12 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 12 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 13 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 13 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 13 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 13 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Trentino MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Eastern).

Philadelphia SX schedule
Philadelphia SX schedule SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, April 11, 2025

    • 9:00am Gates Open
    • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
    • 4:00pm Specialized eMTB Racing
    • 12:00am Gates Close

    Saturday, April 12, 2025

    • 6:00amGates Open
    • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
    • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min. event)
    • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min. event)
    • 9:30am – 10:30 am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
    • 9:30am – 2:00pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
    • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
    • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
    • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
    • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
    • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
    • 10:00pm Gates Close

    Sunday, April 13, 2025

    • 6:00am Gates Open
    • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
    • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
    • 8:05am – 9:30pm Amateur Bike Registration
    • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr. event)
    • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
    • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr. event)

      2025 Souvenir Programs

      Monster Energy AMA Supercross

      View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

      To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

      Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

      Other Links

      Monster Energy AMA Supercross

      General

      Supercross Live Timing

      Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

      2025 AMA National Numbers

      Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

      Philadelphia Supercross

      Philadelphia Supercross Race Center

      Supercross

      Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

      April 12, 2025
      Lincoln Financial Field
      Philadelphia, PA United States
      Revised: April 7 2025 - 5:30 AM

      *Provisional Entry List is subject to change

      Number Rider Hometown Bike
      1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
      10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
      19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
      23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
      24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
      Full Entry List
      Supercross

      Philadelphia - 450SX Provisional Entry List

      April 12, 2025
      Lincoln Financial Field
      Philadelphia, PA United States
      Revised: April 9 2025 - 5:30 AM

      *Provisional Entry List is subject to change

      Number Rider Hometown Bike
      2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
      4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
      7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
      11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
      12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
      Full Entry List

      Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

      General

      GNCC Live Timing

      FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

      General

      MXGP Live Timing

      MXGP of Trentino

      MXGP of Trentino Race Center

      Other Info

      Monster Energy AMA Supercross

      Lincoln Financial Field
      Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

      Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
      Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT 

      Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

      The Old Gray

      Address: 3781 Monterey Hwy
      Monterey TN  38574

      Directions to The Old Gray GNCC

      Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
      Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

      Tickets

      Monster Energy AMA Supercross

      Get tickets to the Philadelphia Supercross.

      Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

      Get tickets to GNCC..

      Track Map

      Monster Energy AMA Supercross

      • 2025 Philadelphia SX layout.
        2025 Philadelphia SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
      • 2025 Philadelphia SX layout.
        2025 Philadelphia SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
      • 2025 Philadelphia SX layout.
        2025 Philadelphia SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
      • 2025 Philadelphia SX layout.
        2025 Philadelphia SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
      • 2025 Philadelphia SX layout.
        2025 Philadelphia SX layout. SupercrossLIVE

      Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

      The Old Gray GNCC layout.
      The Old Gray GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

      2025 Championship Standings

      Monster Energy AMA Supercross

      Supercross

      250SX West Standings - 2025

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 149
      2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 135
      3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 129
      4Jo Shimoda
      		Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
      5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 99
      Full Standings
      Supercross

      450SX Standings - 2025

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 256
      2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 241
      3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 220
      4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 187
      5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 186
      Full Standings

      Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

      GNCC

      Overall Standings - 2025

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 83
      2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 77
      3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 68
      4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
      5Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 56
      Full Standings
      GNCC

      XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 108
      2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 92
      3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 83
      4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 73
      5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 71
      Full Standings
      GNCC

      XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 108
      2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 72
      3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 71
      4Luke Brown Wellington 62
      5Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 59
      Full Standings
      GNCC

      WXC Standings - 2025

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 103
      2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 97
      3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
      4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 73
      5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 58
      Full Standings
      GNCC

      WXC Standings - 2024

      PositionRider Hometown Points
      1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 275
      2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 264
      3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
      4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 189
      6Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 159
      Full Standings

      FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

      MXGP

      MX2 Standings - 2024

      PositionRider Points
      1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 984
      2Lucas Coenen Belgium 957
      3Simon Längenfelder Germany 879
      4Liam Everts Belgium 769
      5Mikkel Haarup Denmark 710
      Full Standings
      MXGP

      MXGP Standings - 2024

      PositionRider Points
      1Jorge Prado
      		Spain 996
      2Tim Gajser Slovenia 986
      3Jeffrey Herlings
      		The Netherlands 944
      4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 687
      5Romain Febvre France 651
      Full Standings
      The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now