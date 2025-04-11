Phil,

I hear rumors that you’re racing the Canadian Nationals? There’s so much false media nowadays that I’m super skeptical. I mean, you just retired! Are you bored already, feeling healthy again, interested in foreign travel, looking for easy money, hit your head maybe? If this is true, what are you thinking?!?

Thank you,

-Stan

Stan,

In my retirement video, I never said I was done racing. My professional career in the U.S. was finished. The grind of SX/MX/SMX is for the birds at 36 years old. To do it and be a top-10 guy consistently is a lot of work. Yes I could have probably done it for another year, but I didn’t want to do SX anymore. If I wanted to ride around and get 15th, sure, but eff that.

The Canadian MX series is eight races. June 1st to August 10th and I’m done. It gives me the ability to still ride and enjoy moto without the full pressure of US races. Let’s be real, it’s A LOT of races and A LOT of stress racing in the U.S. I’m also enjoying riding the Kawi. Obviously I’ve been on a Yamaha for most of my career, but at the end of the day there wasn’t much there. My job is to help rebuild the Walton Kawasaki team. Everyone underestimates teams out of Canada, as well as teams in Australia. They all have a lot of smart people. Does the U.S. have the glitz and glam? Hell yea it does. But glitz and glam don't pay the bills if you're a young kid.

Long story short, I get to still race eight races, fly back and forth from the US to Canada, and keep off the dad bod for a few months longer. Of course, the dollar and cents always has to make sense too.

-Phil