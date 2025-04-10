This weekend’s 13th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We are in the second consecutive round in the historic four-race Northeastern swing here late in the schedule. Saturday will also bring us the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns in 2025.

But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Philadelphia Supercross will race during the day. Note, next weekend's East Rutherford SX is also a day race as well.

What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Philadelphia also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.