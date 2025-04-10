Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Full Schedule

Philadelphia SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

April 10, 2025, 1:40pm
Philadelphia SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

This weekend’s 13th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We are in the second consecutive round in the historic four-race Northeastern swing here late in the schedule. Saturday will also bring us the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns in 2025.

But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Philadelphia Supercross will race during the day. Note, next weekend's East Rutherford SX is also a day race as well.

What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Philadelphia also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Saturday, April 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Below is the full race day schedule.

2025 Philadelphia Supercross race day schedule.
2025 Philadelphia Supercross race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Main image by Mitch Kendra

