Fantic Motor Expands Global Presence into U.S. with XE300 and XEF 250 TL

The following press release is from Fantic Motor:

FANTIC MOTOR EXPANDING INTO THE USA WITH XE300 AND XEF 250 TL

OCEAN CITY, NJ - Fantic Motor, the historical Italian motorcycle manufacturer, is excited to announce the expansion of its global presence with the introduction of their performance driven XE300 2-stroke and the XEF 250 TL 4-stroke motorcycles to the USA. Fantic USA, already with a presence in the USA as an importer of e-bikes, will be importing these two models right away to the American market. Fantic Motor will continue development on additional models for future distribution in the USA.

Fantic Motor, known worldwide for its racing heritage and passion for building premium performance motorcycles for competition, starts its American legacy with the XE300. This revolutionary design has an electric start, fuel injection, oil injection, 10 modes of traction control, two different maps and even more other unique, performance-driven items; allowing it to be the best-in-performance competition model available in the market today.

Fantic’s XE300 will not be debuting alone; however, since the Fantic XEF 250 TL will also be available. The XEF 250 TL is the ultimate racing starter for enduro trails suitable for all ages and levels of riders. It has a liquid-cooled engine and electronic fuel injection and is the perfect combination of power and ease of riding, resulting from advanced technology and continuous research for improvement.

Taking the lead in the USA is Gary Hazel, National Sales Manager. Gary’s experience includes years of successfully growing dealer networks and sales throughout the US for other brands. He’s also recognized in the off-road world for having owned a nationally known dirt bike business, Thumper Racing Company. “I am thrilled and honored to join the Fantic brand. The foundation they have established is impressive, and I am excited to build upon the brand in the USA,” stated Gary.

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) will be handling all of the logistics from its Marshall, Texas location. “With CPD's expert support team’s knowledge of offroad OEMs like Reiju, AJP and EM; Fantic is well-positioned to offer outstanding products and services to our dealer partners with CPD’s logistics, and I look forward to us delivering unparalleled value to the new Fantic partners and customers,” said Gary.

These motorcycles will be available for purchase in late May / early June 2025. Any dealer interested in becoming a Fantic dealer can begin the application process by visiting www.fanticmotorusa.com/dealer-inquiry. Customers will soon be able to locate a dealer at www.fantic.com/us-en/dealer-locator.

About Fantic USA

Fantic USA is the official U.S. importer of Fantic Motor, a premier Italian manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles known for their innovation, quality, and design. Fantic offers a wide range of electric products in the bicycle, scooter, off-road, enduro, and motocross motorcycles segment for riders of all skill levels.

For more information, visit https://www.fanticmotorusa.com/.