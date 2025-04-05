Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Harlan Heartbreak, Meet TJ Albright and Going Deep with Hymas

April 5, 2025, 9:15am

Poor Grant Harlan! He crashed while in a transfer spot in his heat race, then got taken down by Anthony Rodriguez while in a transfer in the LCQ. Here's his story of heartbreak, plus meet TJ Albright and his BMX racing family background. Then, this Honda factory rider named Chance Hymas. But we talk about privateers a lot on the Weege Show! Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The Art of Winning. Just don't let the pressure of trying to win bring you down. Hymas is trying! 

