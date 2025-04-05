Poor Grant Harlan! He crashed while in a transfer spot in his heat race, then got taken down by Anthony Rodriguez while in a transfer in the LCQ. Here's his story of heartbreak, plus meet TJ Albright and his BMX racing family background. Then, this Honda factory rider named Chance Hymas. But we talk about privateers a lot on the Weege Show! Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The Art of Winning. Just don't let the pressure of trying to win bring you down. Hymas is trying!