Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Seattle SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More

March 31, 2025, 12:50pm
Watch: Seattle SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More

Video highlights from the 11th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Seattle Supercross was the seventh 250SX West Division round. This race was also round 11 of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Cole Davies (Yamaha) scored his first 250SX career win as Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Deegan continues to lead the championship.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX win, his 29th career 450SX win, as Chase Sexton (KTM) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM). Webb continues to lead the championship.

Check out the post-race videos for the Seattle Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.

Seattle Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 11, Seattle | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/29/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #11 Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 11 - Seattle - March 29, 2025

Seattle SX Results

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:07.596 47.145 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:15.150 7.554 47.237 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.455 1.305 47.492 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:19.677 3.223 47.579 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:45.448 25.771 48.008 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:06.103 46.954 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:06.897 0.794 47.138 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:22.064 15.167 47.202 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:30.826 8.763 47.185 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:33.714 2.888 47.784 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 149
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 135
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 129
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 99
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 225
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 177
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now