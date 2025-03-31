Watch: Seattle SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More
Video highlights from the 11th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Seattle Supercross was the seventh 250SX West Division round. This race was also round 11 of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Cole Davies (Yamaha) scored his first 250SX career win as Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Deegan continues to lead the championship.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX win, his 29th career 450SX win, as Chase Sexton (KTM) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM). Webb continues to lead the championship.
Check out the post-race videos for the Seattle Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.
Seattle Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Round 11, Seattle | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/29/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #11 Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 11 - Seattle - March 29, 2025
Seattle SX Results
Seattle - 250SX WestMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:07.596
|47.145
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:15.150
|7.554
|47.237
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.455
|1.305
|47.492
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|16:19.677
|3.223
|47.579
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|16:45.448
|25.771
|48.008
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Seattle - 450SXMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:06.103
|46.954
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:06.897
|0.794
|47.138
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:22.064
|15.167
|47.202
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|21:30.826
|8.763
|47.185
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:33.714
|2.888
|47.784
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|135
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|129
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|99
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|225
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|177
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176