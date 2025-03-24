Cooper Webb's six-straight race streak of podiums is over after a fourth-place finish on Saturday night in Birmingham. Webb crashed early in the first Triple Crown race and could only climb back to sixth, however, that's the same position he took in the first race of the Arlington Triple Crown, which he won. In race two Webb climbed to fourth and making passes, but could not catch Aaron Plessinger for third. He rebounded to overtake Chase Sexton and win the third race, but this time it was not enough to get on the box, as 7-4-1 scores left him fourth overall. As a result, his points lead over Sexton was cut from 15 to eight.

“It was a tough night at the Triple Crown," said Webb in a Yamaha statement. "I made a mistake in the first one that really cost me, but I was able to get it going after that. I got a main event win at the end, which was awesome, but yeah, it was a bummer of a night not to end up on the podium, for sure. We’ll regroup and come back at Seattle, and try to get back up front.”

Also Webb's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper was coming into the event with momentum after great rides at the last few races, including a runner-up finish behind Webb at the previous stop at Indianapolis. He ended up sixth.

“Qualifying went really well, but I felt like once this dirt dried out, it kind of never formed back the way I thought it was going to," said Cooper. "My starts weren’t too great tonight, so I need to work on those a little bit. It was a pretty quiet night for me – sixth overall, and pretty much sixth the whole night. It was a decent night, but obviously, I’m looking for more. We’re going to come back next weekend and try to be better.”