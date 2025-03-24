Results Archive
Webb: “It was a tough night at the Triple Crown"

March 24, 2025, 9:05am
Webb: “It was a tough night at the Triple Crown

Cooper Webb's six-straight race streak of podiums is over after a fourth-place finish on Saturday night in Birmingham. Webb crashed early in the first Triple Crown race and could only climb back to sixth, however, that's the same position he took in the first race of the Arlington Triple Crown, which he won. In race two Webb climbed to fourth and making passes, but could not catch Aaron Plessinger for third. He rebounded to overtake Chase Sexton and win the third race, but this time it was not enough to get on the box, as 7-4-1 scores left him fourth overall. As a result, his points lead over Sexton was cut from 15 to eight.

“It was a tough night at the Triple Crown," said Webb in a Yamaha statement. "I made a mistake in the first one that really cost me, but I was able to get it going after that. I got a main event win at the end, which was awesome, but yeah, it was a bummer of a night not to end up on the podium, for sure. We’ll regroup and come back at Seattle, and try to get back up front.”

Also Webb's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper was coming into the event with momentum after great rides at the last few races, including a runner-up finish behind Webb at the previous stop at Indianapolis. He ended up sixth.

“Qualifying went really well, but I felt like once this dirt dried out, it kind of never formed back the way I thought it was going to," said Cooper. "My starts weren’t too great tonight, so I need to work on those a little bit. It was a pretty quiet night for me – sixth overall, and pretty much sixth the whole night. It was a decent night, but obviously, I’m looking for more. We’re going to come back next weekend and try to be better.”

Webb battling Chase Sexton.
Webb battling Chase Sexton. Align Media
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 3 - 2 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 3 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 7 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 6 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Said Rich Simmons, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager:
“It was an up-and-down day in Birmingham. The day started out well with a good practice for both guys, but our starts kind of hurt us all night. It didn’t seem like a track we could make up much time on, so starts were key. Webb got a good start in the second one but got pushed a little wide. Justin didn’t get good starts in all three of them, so that didn’t put him in a great position. Webb regrouped in that third one and got another win, which was nice. We’ll go home, and work on a few things and come back in Seattle.”

Justin Cooper.
Justin Cooper. Align Media
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 211
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 203
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 184
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 162
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 160
Full Standings
