The following press release is from Yamaha Europe:

Injury Update on Maxime Renaux

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has confirmed that he is currently recovering from a broken right hand sustained during a training session prior to the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Cozar, Spain.

Renaux began his 2025 MXGP title campaign with an impressive victory at the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Córdoba, Argentina. However, during the week leading up to the second round in Cozar, he experienced a training incident that resulted in two broken metacarpal bones in his right hand. The injury required immediate medical attention, and Renaux underwent successful surgery to plate the bones in Belgium.

After receiving the green light from his doctor confirming that it was safe to race without risking further damage, Renaux made the decision to race at the MXGP rounds in Cozar and his home Grand Prix in Saint Jean d’Angely, France. While his results at these two rounds may not reflect his true potential, given the circumstances, his performance has been remarkable. The 24-year-old Frenchman managed to salvage 64 valuable points and currently sits third in the MXGP Championship Standings. His moto finishes have been 10-11-10-5 while racing with the injury.

Renaux now enters a two-week recovery period before the MXGP of Sardegna, scheduled to take place in Riola Sardo, Sardinia on April 5-6. His medical team anticipates significant improvement during this period and will continue working closely with him to ensure he returns to full strength as soon as possible.