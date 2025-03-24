That’s a net gain for Hampshire, but he could have gained more by winning the race, and it looked like he would after going 1-2 in the first two Triple Crown races. At the same time, though, he actually wasn’t feeling that comfortable on the track.

“All day in practice I had a spark and felt firey, like I could do whatever I wanted on the bike,” said Hampshire. “But, literally from the gate drop of main event one I was just searching, like I couldn’t do things I wanted to do and I just felt off. Yeah, it looked great first moto, but I did not feel good at all. Second moto, I don’t get the start on Seth. I felt like I calmed down a little bit and had a couple good laps, but again I just didn’t have that spark to go. And then all I had to do was hit my start in that third main and I probably would have had the overall.”

Hampshire had a nice points gap, too, as Hammaker crashed early in race one and only took ninth. Nate Thrasher had gone 3-3. Then Hampshire got trapped off the start of the third race.

“I come in there and two guys [get] tangled up, go down right in front of me,” said Hampshire. “I’m stuck with them and right away my mind is just like make up as many positions as you can. And once I saw Tom, I mean realistically my goal tonight is to chip away at the points lead, so you’re going to find where Tom’s at. At one point I was doing the math. I didn’t see where Nate was, and I tried to make a push to go for, I think it was Bennick because I would have gotten the overall if I got him. I put in two good laps and I just didn’t have what it was going to take to catch him. Right then, I kind of just calmed it back down and took what the night gave me. It sucks because I feel like I let one get away from me, but like I said, main goal is to chip away at that point lead.”

Hampshire’s second overall still allowed him to gain two points on Vialle, who finished third overall with 2-5-3 scores.