Carson Mumford Update After Birmingham SX: Sprained Ankle
Carson Mumford was putting together a quite a day at the Birmingham Supercross until the third race of the night. Mumford was fast in qualifying and had the top 250SX time late in the second session, celebrating with a no-footer. However, both Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire would bump Mumford down to third. Still, a great qualifying position for the first and only Triple Crown the 250SX East Division riders will see this season.
Mumford continued to ride well in the first two races, scoring a fifth and a fourth, respectively. However, the QuadLock Honda pulled off in the third race of the Triple Crown, scoring 21st. His 5-4-21 finishes gave him 11th overall on the night. Luckily, Mumford appears to be okay.
Mumford sits tenth in the 250SX East Division Championship through five rounds.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|86
|4
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|78
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|66
|7
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|62
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|60
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|59
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|51
|11
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|47
|12
|Hardy Munoz
|Temuco, Chile
|44
|13
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|43
|14
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|39
|15
|Gage Linville
|Lake Park, GA
|22