Triumph Factory Racing Announces Contract Extension with Jalek Swoll Through 2026
While Jalek Swoll is out for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, there is some good news for the Florida native. Triumph Factory Racing has announced an extension with Swoll that will see him on the team through the 2026 season.
In his first season—and the Triumph TF 250-X’s first season in the U.S.—Swoll landed third overall at the 2024 Unadilla National, the brand’s first AMA Motocross podium. Swoll scored eighth in the 250SX East Championship then seventh in the 250 Class of Pro Motocross.
Swoll is sidelined for the supercross season with an Achilles tendon injury, but he is expected to return to racing at some point during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer.
The following press release is from Triumph Factory Racing:
Triumph Factory Racing is excited to announce the extension of its partnership with talented American racer Jalek Swoll through 2026. Although currently sidelined due to injury, Swoll is expected to make a full recovery and return to racing during this summer’s Pro Motocross series. Swoll is looking forward to regaining his strong form aboard the TF 250-X. Once the season concludes, he will shift his attention to preparing for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship.
Last year marked the first season of racing for Triumph Factory Racing in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, with Swoll clearly demonstrating the capabilities of the new TF 250-X and his own skills throughout 2024. By placing sixth at the 250SX East season opener in Detroit, the Floridian set the tone for a positive year, ultimately finishing an impressive seventh overall in the final standings.
When the Pro Motocross series kicked off in California two weeks later, Swoll carried his indoor speed outdoors and charged to a stunning fifth overall to further highlight both his talent and the competitiveness of his machine. Jalek then made history at round nine of the championship where the 24-year-old claimed third overall at Unadilla, New York, to mark the first overall podium result for the Triumph TF 250-X in AMA competition.
Now, with the recovery from his Achilles injury going well, Swoll remains focused on returning to full fitness ahead of his anticipated return to competition later this year.
Jalek Swoll
“I’m super-excited to announce my contract extension with Triumph Factory Racing. I’m also really proud of what we’ve achieved together since I joined the team and I’m excited to keep building on what we’ve delivered so far. I was in a really good place with my speed before my injury this off-season and I was ready to contend for wins, so when I’m back racing the goal remains the same. Being offered a contract extension while being injured isn’t something I’m taking for granted and I can’t wait to be back at the races with the team and showing everyone what we can do.”
Jeremy Coker - General Manager, Triumph Racing America
“The team is really excited to extend its partnership with Jalek. During the pre-season he was on track to show people what he’s capable of so it was really unfortunate that he got injured. Looking forwards, this new extension through to the end of 2026 with Jalek staying on the TF 250-X gives him plenty of time to fully recover and get back to racing when he’s 100%. Rehab of his Achilles injury is on track, but it’s something that you can’t really rush and at this stage we’re hopeful he’ll be back for the second half of Pro Motocross. Then together we can look forward to a full season of SMX next year. Overall, everyone involved is excited to have Jalek continue racing with us and I’m looking forward to seeing him back in action.”
Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles
“I’m really pleased to sign Jalek for another year with the Triumph Factory Racing team. He was an integral part of our first season and helped showcase what the bike could do. His off-season training was going incredibly well, and we were all looking forward to seeing how he could build on his inaugural season with us. Unfortunately, his Achilles injury during pre-season training meant we never got to see his potential on track this year. However, we’re fully supporting him through his recovery and return to race pace, and we hope to see him back on track for Pro Motocross — once again proving what he is capable of aboard the TF 250-X.”
Swoll was on hand for the Tampa SX, signing autographs for fans.