Podcast Interview with Intense’s Mike Carr: New Tazer Bike and More

FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come.

Big changes in the bicycle world with the Intense brand and I talk to VP of sales and marketing Mike Carr, who tells us about the Frame First program, the new Tazer, Intense’s crossover with the moto world, and much more.

Listen to the Carr podcast file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.