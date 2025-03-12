Tom Vialle hasn’t been talked about much, but the defending champion has the red plate again after his second place in Indy. Sneaky Frenchman out there in the ruts and slop, just jumping around and being so technically good. His similarities to another French KTM rider named Marvin, who just retired, is nuts. Yes, I know Musquin is helping Tom out.

Some other news and notes:

Justin Barcia was back! Well, he ran top three for a long time before finishing fourth. Barcia was telling me earlier this year that starts were a problem for him and whaddaya’ know, he holeshot Indy! And he ran the pace, which back when he told me about the starts, he said he could do. After the race Bam told me that with some of the bike changes he made, he’s more comfy and what we saw at Indy should be more the norm.

I know that on paper Dylan Ferrandis’s eighth place just looks like more of the same that I wrote about last week but trust me, he was spicier this week in qualifying (seventh), in the heat (third) and then in the main he was in the mix with Cooper and Aaron Plessinger for a long time. Yes, an eighth is an eighth but he was better!

Speaking of better, Shane McElrath scored a top ten and was like, fourth for a while in the main. Good step up for the #12.

Jett Reynolds’ pick up pass on Hunter Yoder in the heat was…errr…something else. Jett has probably never had to pass someone like that in his life so maybe he could be forgiven for not being good at it. Anytime you knock yourself down, the pass wasn’t there, bro. Yoder was not stoked, ICYWW.

Jason Anderson went down in the first turn and then again later in the main. After scoring a podium in every other race to start the year, he’s gone four races where he hasn’t been close. He’s definitely better than what he’s been showing lately.

Deegs has gotta work on his starts, and he almost had a big one out there while doing this quad that like, two other riders did. Starts, starts, and more starts should be on the table for him.

RJ Hampshire came from 17th to fourth in a great ride. All day long Hampshire had us glued to him—he’s exciting! I feel like I owe him money for the thrills he gave me all day, including the crashes, the near crashes, the speed, and the skill I observed. I needed a cigarette at the end of the night after watching him.