Speaking of ruts, they get deeper with every lap. How does a rider know when it’s time to switch ruts through a section?

This sounds dangerous but when riders drag footpegs, that’s the red line that can’t be crossed. The trouble is that this occurrence could be the one that sends them to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit as well. The key is to stay vigilant as the track evolves so you’re ahead of the curve. It only takes one lap of being late to change to end your night.

Plenty of guys lost the front in the sand section. Even Cooper Webb crashed here in his heat race, and Chase Sexton went down in the main. It’s not like this is the first sand section these guys have ridden, what was it about this section that was so tricky?

The rollers and the never ending corner was a challenging combination. To carry momentum, riders have to stay over the back of the bike and let the front end float over the rollers. The problem is, when you keep your weight back, the front tire isn’t weighted. That can create the “push” and loss of traction. If the rollers weren’t there, riders would lean further forward and put more force on the front tire and create more grip. It’s a tricky ask to wheelie through rollers at an angle without losing front end traction.

Jett Reynolds put a huge block pass on Hunter Yoder in the 250SX West heat race, which resulted in both riders hitting the dirt. Should he have waited for the LCQ for a move like that? Do these two have beef we don’t know about?

That pass was way over the line, honestly. That wasn’t a block pass, that was a pick-up-pass. The odds of making that move without incident were virtually zero. I understand the urgency level with it being the last spot but when you take that angle, it’s premeditated and deliberate. I don’t know the exact protocol for warnings versus penalty, but I can tell you that my opinion is that this deserved more than a warning.