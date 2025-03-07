Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Colts Player Kenny Moore II Named Grand Marshal for Indianapolis Supercross

March 7, 2025, 11:10am
Colts Player Kenny Moore II Named Grand Marshal for Indianapolis Supercross

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the official Grand Marshal for Round 9 of the SMX World ChampionshipTM Series and indoor stadium season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Moore, with the Colts since 2017, became the first Colt in franchise history to score more than one defensive touchdown in a single game, returning two interceptions for touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers in week 9 of the 2023 season, earning Moore defensive player of the week accolades. On March 13, 2024, Moore signed a three-year extension with the Colts. In 2025, Moore recorded 41 solo tackles and 3 interceptions.   

Moore first attended Supercross last year at Round 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where Moore first started his career as an undrafted free agent.

“We’re excited to have Kenny Moore II join us as the official Grand Marshal for the Indianapolis round of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship,” said Dave Prater, Vice President Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. “Kenny is a big fan of the sport which makes him a perfect choice to kick off this event in front of the hometown crowd tomorrow night at Lucas Oil Stadium.”

Moore will announce the customary “gentleman start your engines” as well as wave the green flag for the official start of the premier 450 Main Event. FanFest and Qualifying kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 12:00 p.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at SupercrossLIVE.

