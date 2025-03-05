As I mentioned, Webb stalled his bike earlier in the main and then made a few mistakes in the rhythm two turns after mechanic’s area that held him back from making that “Webby” push to get Roczen. His ride in the heat from last place was pretty good and he was just okay in qualifying. But none of that matters in a 20-minute main event because Webb’s going to do his thing. And yeah, I thought he was going to do his thing—until he didn’t! Either way, another podium for Webb at the Speedway and he doubled his points lead from five to ten, so he’ll take that.

Chase Sexton—yeah man, I don’t know. He looked incredible in qualifying, and you’d think the speed, creativity, and strength he has would play into his hands to take a Daytona win. But as you all saw, it was not too be. He hit the deck hard in the heat, rode the LCQ, worked really hard in the main to get to the point where I thought he might win it, and then fell apart the last three laps to lose more points. The fade was weird for sure. I know they’re battling shock fade issues over there at KTM, but this was something else to me. I checked in with someone who would know, and they thought it was just the crash in the heat and the extra laps in the LCQ all catching up to him late in the race. That seems a little bizarre, but I mean, I’ll buy the general soreness, stress, etc. catching up to you, all things considered. I’d still rather have heard it was a bike issue I suppose than the former. Daytona was there for the taking for Chase, until it wasn’t.

Imagine you’re from Florida and grew up going to Daytona SX. Now imagine you get to the point where you’re a factory rider and get to race Daytona. Now take that one step further and imagine you’ve been able to win races and collect 22 250SX podiums in your career, but not one at Daytona. Well, that’s over now, because RJ Hampshire had a dream day at Daytona. He was the fastest qualifier, won his heat, and passed three guys to get to the front and won Daytona rather easily. Great night for Hampshire, who said that due to his wrist injury coming into the series, he adjusted his suspension to help with it, but it was too much. So, he went back to his more traditional setup and is much happier. He said he was going to have to jump the whoops, which he did (pretty much everyone did), and honestly, no matter what setup Hampshire had, I think he was gonna win Daytona. He was that good out there. He didn’t even have any “RJ” moments!