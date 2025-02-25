Every sport loves a good comeback story, and for Michael Mosiman it had been almost three years—since the Denver Supercross in April 2022—since his last podium. Speed has never been Mosiman’s problem, he has always had the speed to run up front and win races. Michael also will never cheat you on effort, in fact his issue is he sometimes tries a little too hard, forcing the issue when he could have just taken a second or third, instead ending in a big crash. With those crashes came injuries, including a broken neck which almost ended his career.

It was his speed that made Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing take a chance on him, as many feel speed is hard to come by, but if speed is there, everything else can be taught. As Mosiman mentioned in the post-race press conference after his third overall at the Arlington SX, it is everything else he is trying to learn.

“It's a matter of just taking a little something every week: ‘Okay learn from that. All right, learn from that,'" Mosiman said. "And honestly, when I was younger, I feel like I didn't learn the things that I needed to learn. Like I would make mistakes and then I would make them again and I just feel like I've learned how to learn and build. So, I don't know if there's like a point where I was like, ‘Oh, this is how it's gonna go,’ but I'm still excited to see where it's gonna go and you know, if we can keep this trend up then that would be pretty sweet.”

Michael Mosiman's last two podiums: