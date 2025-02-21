Dallas SX History (DC)

While Arlington is not exactly downtown Dallas, the city first appeared on the AMA Supercross schedule way back in 1975. The race was held at Cowboys Stadium in Irving and won by Can-Am’s Jimmy Ellis. Here’s a feature we did on that first race 50 years ago here on Racer X Online. Ellis would also win the ’76 Dallas SX at Cowboys Stadium, and then Bob “Hurricane” Hannah won in ’77 in what may very well have been the longest supercross main event ever, as heavy rain hit before the main event, and it took nearly an hour for Hannah to get all 20 laps in. Honda’s Jim Pomeroy had the win in hand, only to get stuck trying to get up over the tunnel jump on the last lap. The mud did such damage to Cowboys Stadium that they did not welcome supercross back for several years.

Supercross finally returned to the Dallas area in 1983, but at the Cotton Bowl, not Cowboys Stadium. The race was won by the late Mike Bell. Team Honda’s Johnny O’Mara would win there in ’84 while on his way to the title. Finally, in 1985, the race returned to Cowboys Stadium, and the overall winner would be Rick Johnson on his white Yamaha, with Bob Moore winning the new 125 class aboard a Suzuki RM125.

Cowboys Stadium would stay on the schedule until 2008 but then would be demolished in 2010. That same year the series would race for the first time at the brand-new AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s been on the schedule ever since and actually held three rounds during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. All three of those rounds would be won by Cooper Webb.

And one last footnote: The 1986 Dallas SX winners were Honda’s David Bailey in the 250 class and Keith Turpin in the 125 class. Turpin is going to the race tomorrow night, so keep an eye out for him!

Jeffrey Herlings Injury (DC)

We’ve had a few gut punches to SMX already this season with long-term injuries to defending champion Jett Lawrence, his teammate and brother Hunter, multi-time champion Eli Tomac, multi-time World Champion Jorge Prado, and more. But we’re still having an exciting series, with so many different winners and a few more like to emerge, like Roczen, Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, KTM’s Aaron Plessinger, etc. Unfortunately, the injury bug is a global monster, as now we know that Jeffrey Herlings is likely to missed the first four or five rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) with a torn ACL from last fall. And that was only half the story. Herlings also said that unless he can get a contract extension from KTM, this will be his last year. And if he does get one, it will only be for 2026.

Much of Herlings’ career has been interrupted doe to injuries. He’s the winningest rider in Grand Prix history, with 103 wins, but he only has five world titles to show for it. By comparison, Stefan Everts had 101 GP wins, but he has ten world titles; Antonio Cairoli has 94 but nine world titles.

And much like the last time Herlings was unable to go at the start of the MXGP season due to injury, the idea that he might come to America and race the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which doesn’t start until late May, is already getting tossed around. MX Large’s Geoff Meyer discussed this with Red Bull KTM team manager Joel Smets earlier this week.

“We have always had these stories and that always comes up, but at the moment, and with the financial situation, not yet,” answered Smets, himself a multi-time world champion. “But I do not say it won’t come up, because, for sure, at some stage if might come up, but at the moment, no. As you know, we have Chase [Sexton] and Aaron [Plessinger] and normally with both we can score podiums and we won the championship with Chase last year, so there isn’t a high need to put another rider there, so for now, it isn’t on the table, yet.”

Check out MXLarge.com next week for the full interview with Smets and also look for MX Geoff’s MXGP preview were on Racer X Online next week as well.