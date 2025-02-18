Chase Sexton went into the sixth round of Monster Energy Supercross with a five-point lead over Cooper Webb. However, after a rough first lap, where Sexton not only got stuck in the gate, but also went down a couple of corners later, he found himself having to work his way up from last. An impressive ride found him standing on the podium at the end of the night in third place, though he lost his five-point advantage over Webb, who made a late race pass on Ken Roczen for the win.

Even though the series has lost title contenders the last couple of weeks with Eli Tomac and both Hunter and Jett Lawrence out with injury, the racing has still been exciting. The field may not be as deep as it was at Anaheim 1, but it is still a feat to come from dead last to third. Sexton explained how he did it in the post-race press conference.

“I think I made the most time up honestly in the whoops," Sexton said. "I think it's the best I've hit the whoops on a 450 since I've started racing in this class, to be honest, so I was going down the right side, pretty much fourth gear as fast as I could go and passed Malcolm [Stewart] and Jason [Anderson] there. It was that section [before the whoops] and in the whoops that I could make up the most time. And yeah, that ride, it wasn't a win, but honestly, those are the ones that stick with you more because if there's something that you put a lot of heart and fight into, they mean a lot, even though it wasn't a win. But it was the best I could do today.”