A week after Spain, you go to the Motocross of Nations and your pass on Jett Lawrence, to win your class, many call it the greatest pass in the sports history, but however we look at it, it was a sensational pass and one of your best ever probably. So many good riders were at the Nations, Jorge, Jeffrey, Eli, Romain, Jett, yourself, so many really good riders. To finish the year like that, must have helped with the pain from Spain and sets you up for a great 2025?

Yes, for sure, I mean, especially a week later, after losing the title in Spain. I was disappointed, but I knew MXoN was going to be at Matterley Basin and that is my favorite track, and I was super motivated for it. I rode really good and had a nice battle with Jett. I made that pass, and it was amazing. Moments like that do give you extra motivation to push forward. It was good to end the season on a high note, because let’s be honest, winter isn’t easy. You have to train every day and it's very demanding and you need these types of memories to keep you pushing even more.

I know you guys just love riding your bike and that is the fun part, but the training, you mentioned how tough it is. To be the best, you have to train hard, but do you like that part of it, or that is the tough part?

I would say I like training. If I didn’t like training, then being a professional motocross rider wouldn’t be possible. Obviously, sometimes it’s difficult, we are just humans, so we are not robots. Sometimes you wake up and you don’t feel the best and you don’t want to go training, but you have to go. Of course, we all have days like that and even if you don’t want to, you go and do what you have to do, but we all love riding dirt bikes and everything. It’s fun.

You often hear sportsmen saying they want to do more than anyone else, so they know they are ready, and the other guys cannot be as fit or whatever. You always seem to be doing your own thing there at your home, while everyone is at the track in Lommel, checking everyone else out.

I am the kind of guy who trains on my own, staying at my own facility and I don’t train like the guys in Belgium or Holland and see each other all the time. They see each other many times on the track, sometimes train together in the gym, but I have my trainer and my practice mechanic at my home, so not many people know what I am doing. I prefer like that, you know. I always try and focus on myself and not the others. I give it 100 percent every day, for training and racing and I know if I give 100 percent, I have good people around me, with my trainer and he knows what I have to do and I have a good team. I am confident if we all give 100 percent, we can fight for titles.

It is pretty common talk, that everyone feels you are a really nice guy and when you lost to Jorge, I think many in the Grand Prix paddock were disappointed you didn’t win it. Everyone likes you and it seems important that you love the people around you and you have a really close relationship with everyone in the Honda team. How important is it to have those relationships, that you know the people around you are 100 percent for you and not just for your racing, but for your life?

You know, I always say a happy rider is a fast rider, and you have to be happy to go fast and I feel, I am in a really good place with the team, the people around me. The people I built around me, my girlfriend, my truck driver, my cooker, my trainers, my practice mechanic. Those that I have in Slovenian, it's different to my team, the HRC team, so I have like two teams around me. I have like five or six people who are just with me in Sardinia now, and that doesn’t even count the HRC guys. We have a house here and we do everything together, not just the work, we also have nice evenings, eating and it's super nice and for me, that is important. It helps me relax also.