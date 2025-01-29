The racing has been really great to start the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. I think the tracks have been pretty good, the results have had lots of intrigue, and there’s been good weather as well. We’re onto Glendale this weekend, and with that, a Triple Crown! Love to see it. Let’s dive into OBS, yeah?

Big news in the sport this week. The Lawrence Brothers put out on social that they have terminated their longtime agent Lucas Mirtl and accused him of fraud at that. That was followed by a statement by Wasserman Agency (where Mirtl worked) saying they also let Mirtl go. Then Mirtl responded on social media declaring his innocence, as well as calling into the PulpMX Show this past Monday night.

I don’t know any more than what’s out there (well maybe I know a bit but nothing I know for sure). Also, riders firing agents happens all the time in this sport for lots of reasons and yes, this was out in the public but it’s not that big of a deal. We’ll see if authorities get involved. The whole situation is sad all around.

450 Results

1 | Jett Lawrence

As well as Jett rode, and he was dealing with Anderson like he was a porcupine who was on steroids and rabid, the scary thing to me is that he’s going to get even better when he figures the bike out. It’s still a bit light in the rear, it looks like to me, and even going back to the 2024 Showa parts in the suspension hasn’t “fixed” the bike quite yet. Wait until Lawrence feels more comfy.