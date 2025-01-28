“It’s cool. It’s different. It’s more like a show, right?” smiled Prado, looking out the semi-truck window. “I feel like when you go to the World Championship, it is more like a business thing. It’s like, ‘Okay, we just ride and hammer these tracks.’ Here, it is more fancy kind of stuff, but at the same time, it is GO time, as well, when we are on track. No, I like it. I like the combination. It’s cool to go and stay in the pits, too. Not bad.”

With racetracks are much tighter, sinuous and jump-filled that what he experienced while on the MXGP world tour, Prado continued on to speak about the American-based supercross tracks and how he has continued to become both faster and more comfortable upon them.

“Every day, I get on my bike and I’m just getting better and better, but of course everything is new to me. Every time that I race there is something new to learn and to experience. Every time I come off the bike, I just want to give my feedback and feeling to the team and see where we can improve, or to improve the bike. We evaluate everything that happened on track to just become better. I would say that I’ve been working on a little bit of everything. Everything here is new, so I just need to get comfortable. I mean the bike is already at a very high level, and me, I’m just getting better and better. We just work together and as I get better, the bike gets better, and so on.”

Prado admits he is still working on his supercross racecraft, as well as coming to terms with the frenzied on-track activity that often comes along with supercross.

“Yeah, especially when you’re in my position, and at my level, you’re pretty much always in mid-pack, so you’re ALWAYS in the battle, right? We don’t have that extra speed and confidence to ride up front. Let’s say you’re just riding a different race, where there is less happening. It is more like what I raced in MXGP. At the moment, I need to suffer and be in the mix. I mean it has never happened before where there are five champions of the highest 450SX category are racing at the same time. Even with just that you can already imagine how high the level is in supercross this year. And out of that you have another 20 riders that are also 250cc champions. Right now, I don’t know who is not a supercross champion on the starting gate. I feel like everyone is a champion. So yes, the level is high.”

Undaunted, Prado has continued to improve and gain confidence in his new chosen form of motorcycle racing.

“Yes, I’m starting to feel more comfortable. Like I said, I’m taking my time. I just want to do the right steps together with the team. We work hard and it’s cool. It’s been nice. It’s just totally different. We’re racing at night. That makes it very different. I mean you’re even standing around in the pits for four or five hours and then you straight into a heat race, which is very crazy. Once we go out there, we go wide open and the body is not even super warmed up. It’s different. You need to get used to it and that’s it.”