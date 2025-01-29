Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Full Schedule
Prado, Ryder D, Breece Out; Shimoda, Chisholm In for Glendale

January 29, 2025, 7:55pm

The fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action. Note: you can watch/listen to this article in the video at the bottom of the post!

450SX

Ryan Breece – Knee | Out

Breece is recovering from a torn ACL and chose to sit out San Diego and A2 to aid in that process. He’s out for Glendale, and won’t race AMA Arenacross in Reno, Nevada, this weekend either.

Kyle Chisholm – Heel | In

Chisholm clipped a Tuff Block and went over the bars in his A2 heat race. He didn’t break any bones, but he’s extremely sore all over and has a severe bone bruise on his left heel. He’s going to give it a go in Glendale.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus but is scheduled to get back to racing in Tampa. 

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado crashed during practice at A2 and dislocated his shoulder when he tangled with a safety net. He’s out for Glendale. 

Kyle Chisholm will race in Glendale.
Kyle Chisholm will race in Glendale. Align Media

250SX West Region

Ryder DiFrancesco Internal Injuries | Out

DiFrancesco sustained an injury while practicing before A2. Last week we could not get confirmation on what the injury was, but one source said it was an arm injury. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna GasGas team now says it will release more info on Friday, but we have heard Ryder actually suffered internal injuries. A look at his Instagram story reveals a portion of his abdomen that’s stapled together with the caption "builds character." We’ll post more info as it becomes available, but for now, he’s out for Glendale. 

Derek Drake – Illness | Out

Drake is dealing with Lyme disease and will miss at least the first half of the season.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1. 

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out

A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.

Billy Laninovich – Ribs | In

Laninovich is riding with bruised ribs after crashing hard in qualifying in San Diego. He’s in for Glendale.

Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Long will miss Glendale due a concussion sustained in San Diego when he had a huge crash in the LCQ.

Garrett Marchbanks – Shoulder | TBD

Marchbanks missed A2 with a shoulder injury. At time of posting his status for Glendale hadn’t been confirmed by the team.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out

Masterpool is out with broken fingers sustained in San Diego.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson missed last week and will miss Glendale after sustaining severe bone bruising in his wrist in San Diego. He's expected to return when 250 West resumes in Arlington on February 22nd.

Jo Shimoda – Hand | In

Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. He’s in for Glendale.

Noah Viney – Shoulder | Out

Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He wrote on Instagram this week that he will undergo surgery next Tuesday and hopes to start training on the bike in March. 

Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out

Wageman is out for at least the first half of the season due to a fractured and dislocated wrist sustained while practicing.

Ryder D is out for Glendale.
Ryder D is out for Glendale. Align Media

250SX East Region

The 250SX East Region kicks off on February 8 in Tampa, Florida.

Casey Cochran – Leg

Cochran sustained a leg injury in November that required surgery and is currently working on coming back from that.

RJ Hampshire – Wrist

Hampshire was slated to race 250SX West Region this year but couldn’t make it due to a nagging wrist injury sustained just before the opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He should be active once 250SX East Region starts up. 

Keegan Rowley – Wrist

The TiLube Honda ride suffered an injury (wrist) and is likely to miss all of supercross.

Devin Simonson – Wrist

Simonson sustained a wrist injury just before Christmas that required surgery. He’ll likely miss the first part of the 250SX East Region. Australian Reid Taylor gets the fill in for ClubMX. 

Jalek Swoll – Achilles

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.

