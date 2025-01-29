The fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action. Note: you can watch/listen to this article in the video at the bottom of the post!
450SX
Ryan Breece – Knee | Out
Breece is recovering from a torn ACL and chose to sit out San Diego and A2 to aid in that process. He’s out for Glendale, and won’t race AMA Arenacross in Reno, Nevada, this weekend either.
Kyle Chisholm – Heel | In
Chisholm clipped a Tuff Block and went over the bars in his A2 heat race. He didn’t break any bones, but he’s extremely sore all over and has a severe bone bruise on his left heel. He’s going to give it a go in Glendale.
Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus but is scheduled to get back to racing in Tampa.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado crashed during practice at A2 and dislocated his shoulder when he tangled with a safety net. He’s out for Glendale.
250SX West Region
Ryder DiFrancesco Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco sustained an injury while practicing before A2. Last week we could not get confirmation on what the injury was, but one source said it was an arm injury. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna GasGas team now says it will release more info on Friday, but we have heard Ryder actually suffered internal injuries. A look at his Instagram story reveals a portion of his abdomen that’s stapled together with the caption "builds character." We’ll post more info as it becomes available, but for now, he’s out for Glendale.
Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake is dealing with Lyme disease and will miss at least the first half of the season.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.
Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Ribs | In
Laninovich is riding with bruised ribs after crashing hard in qualifying in San Diego. He’s in for Glendale.
Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Long will miss Glendale due a concussion sustained in San Diego when he had a huge crash in the LCQ.
Garrett Marchbanks – Shoulder | TBD
Marchbanks missed A2 with a shoulder injury. At time of posting his status for Glendale hadn’t been confirmed by the team.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool is out with broken fingers sustained in San Diego.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson missed last week and will miss Glendale after sustaining severe bone bruising in his wrist in San Diego. He's expected to return when 250 West resumes in Arlington on February 22nd.
Jo Shimoda – Hand | In
Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. He’s in for Glendale.
Noah Viney – Shoulder | Out
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He wrote on Instagram this week that he will undergo surgery next Tuesday and hopes to start training on the bike in March.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out
Wageman is out for at least the first half of the season due to a fractured and dislocated wrist sustained while practicing.
250SX East Region
The 250SX East Region kicks off on February 8 in Tampa, Florida.
Casey Cochran – Leg
Cochran sustained a leg injury in November that required surgery and is currently working on coming back from that.
RJ Hampshire – Wrist
Hampshire was slated to race 250SX West Region this year but couldn’t make it due to a nagging wrist injury sustained just before the opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He should be active once 250SX East Region starts up.
Keegan Rowley – Wrist
The TiLube Honda ride suffered an injury (wrist) and is likely to miss all of supercross.
Devin Simonson – Wrist
Simonson sustained a wrist injury just before Christmas that required surgery. He’ll likely miss the first part of the 250SX East Region. Australian Reid Taylor gets the fill in for ClubMX.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.