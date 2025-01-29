250SX West Region

Ryder DiFrancesco Internal Injuries | Out

DiFrancesco sustained an injury while practicing before A2. Last week we could not get confirmation on what the injury was, but one source said it was an arm injury. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna GasGas team now says it will release more info on Friday, but we have heard Ryder actually suffered internal injuries. A look at his Instagram story reveals a portion of his abdomen that’s stapled together with the caption "builds character." We’ll post more info as it becomes available, but for now, he’s out for Glendale.

Derek Drake – Illness | Out

Drake is dealing with Lyme disease and will miss at least the first half of the season.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out

A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.

Billy Laninovich – Ribs | In

Laninovich is riding with bruised ribs after crashing hard in qualifying in San Diego. He’s in for Glendale.

Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Long will miss Glendale due a concussion sustained in San Diego when he had a huge crash in the LCQ.

Garrett Marchbanks – Shoulder | TBD

Marchbanks missed A2 with a shoulder injury. At time of posting his status for Glendale hadn’t been confirmed by the team.

Masterpool is out with broken fingers sustained in San Diego.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson missed last week and will miss Glendale after sustaining severe bone bruising in his wrist in San Diego. He's expected to return when 250 West resumes in Arlington on February 22nd.

Jo Shimoda – Hand | In

Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. He’s in for Glendale.

Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He wrote on Instagram this week that he will undergo surgery next Tuesday and hopes to start training on the bike in March.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out

Wageman is out for at least the first half of the season due to a fractured and dislocated wrist sustained while practicing.