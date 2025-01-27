Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Full Schedule

Would Supercross Riders Hit the BMX Course? Smith, Noren, Starling Answer

January 27, 2025, 3:00pm

How much money would it take to hit the BMX Triple Challenge track set up in the Monster Energy Supercross pits? Freddie Noren, Justin Starling, and Jordon Smith answer in this edition of Fly Racing's 3 on 3. 

Video film/edit: Rob Filebark 

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now