The gate dropped on A2 over the weekend and the action left us with plenty of questions. Fortunately we've got NBC trackside reporter Jason Thomas on staff, and we sent him a list of questions on topics that needed the insight of a former pro.
The rain started coming down later in the night. How hard was it coming down, and how hard is it to have to suddenly adjust to a wet racing surface?
Jason Thomas: It wasn’t torrential rain but when the track is down to the base, it doesn’t take much to really change the traction levels. There are areas of the track where there is no soil left and that base resembles ice more than tacky clay when hit with some precipitation. Haiden Deegan mentioned to me after the race that it was incredibly slick. The tough part is knowing how much you can trust the traction levels because you’re also trying to go as fast as possible. The literal slippery slope.
In one of the 250SX heat races Haiden Deegan took Julien Beaumer high in a berm and Beaumer went down. Was it just a hard pass, or was it an intentional take out?
I don’t believe that Haiden was trying to knock JuJu down. He was trying to get aggressive and send a message, though. JuJu ran out of room and basically fell over the side of the berm. Deliberate takeouts are usually much more impactful. Haiden went in with purpose but when the intent is to knock someone down, it will likely be hard to hide.
After the 250SX main Deegan said Beaumer had angered him by running his mouth. What situation was Deegan referencing?
During the week, Beaumer said that he had been dealing with Deegan’s antics since they were little kids. I am going to take the leap that this is what he was referencing. There was literally nothing else to report on so I will take it at face value. The key point here is that Deegan will take ANYTHING and use it as motivation. Any slight, misspoken word, any perceivable way to fuel the fire, this is how he works. Nothing wrong with it.
Drew Adams made his pro supercross debut and he finished eighth. Is this about where you had him slotted in, or did he fall short of, or surpass, your expectations?
I think this was just about right. He was a late addition and didn’t even ride the race bike until Thursday. He put in a solid performance, didn’t do anything silly, and will improve from here. That’s all you can really ask for in that situation. I’m a fan of Adams and think he has a bright future. Baby steps toward the ultimate goal is a smart method of approach.
How would you define Justin Cooper’s night? He had to go to the LCQ, which he won, then he holeshot the 450SX main and led laps, but faded back to sixth. Is this a good night or just a so-so night for Cooper?
I think it has to be considered a net positive night. The LCQ wasn’t ideal but man, did he ever flip that with a holeshot. I truly believe had he been able to blitz the whoops with conviction, he would have been in the fight for a podium. It was the only section of the track in which he could be exploited. Leading laps is a big deal for any rider. It’s not like he faded to 12th, he just needs to get on the level of the other guys when the whoops get sketchy. Easier said than done but if you want to make millions, that’s the ask.
Jett Lawrence was all over Jason Anderson in his heat race, but didn’t make the pass. Was this a product of second place in a heat race being good enough, or was Lawrence not willing to get aggressive with Anderson to go by?
First, Anderson was riding very well. It wasn’t an automatic that Jett would get by, especially in a shorter race like the heat. But, to the point of the question, Jett knows he has to approach JA21 with a soft touch. Jason is looking for a reason to escalate the situation. He wants a physical type race because that tilts the odds in his favor. Jett should and likely would, want nothing to do with that encounter. Make the pass cleanly and decisively and then exit dodge immediately. If that’s not possible, take the runner-up spot and keep it moving.
Speaking of Lawrence, he was back in the winner’s circle at A2. Is he officially back on point, or did you notice any further issues had may have had with his bike?
He is still fighting a few things with the motorcycle but luckily for him, he has enough talent to overcome it. He doesn’t look as dialed as he did a year ago and maybe he won’t in 2025, but if they can continue taking steps toward it, he will be difficult to beat. Overall, he just looks like he has to take more chances to be his best self. Does that eventually bite him at some point?
Chase Sexton was able to close on Anderson near the end of the 450SX main event, but wasn’t able to get by him. Was Anderson just riding really well, or was Sexton struggling in certain areas of the track?
Sexton had a real chance to make an impact in that main event. He had momentum and was near the leaders, too. He made a few big mistakes in that critical juncture though, and the gap spread back out and that was all she wrote. He was likely frustrated after the main because he saw the opportunity setting up and didn’t take advantage of it. Big picture, though, if you asked him in December, ‘After three rounds, would you accept one win and being three points out of the lead?”, I think that answer would be yes. Is it picture perfect? No, but it’s within striking distance of the red plate and he’s established himself for 2025. It’s very important to avoid being victim of the moment when a series lasts for months on end.