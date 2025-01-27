After the 250SX main Deegan said Beaumer had angered him by running his mouth. What situation was Deegan referencing?



During the week, Beaumer said that he had been dealing with Deegan’s antics since they were little kids. I am going to take the leap that this is what he was referencing. There was literally nothing else to report on so I will take it at face value. The key point here is that Deegan will take ANYTHING and use it as motivation. Any slight, misspoken word, any perceivable way to fuel the fire, this is how he works. Nothing wrong with it.

Drew Adams made his pro supercross debut and he finished eighth. Is this about where you had him slotted in, or did he fall short of, or surpass, your expectations?



I think this was just about right. He was a late addition and didn’t even ride the race bike until Thursday. He put in a solid performance, didn’t do anything silly, and will improve from here. That’s all you can really ask for in that situation. I’m a fan of Adams and think he has a bright future. Baby steps toward the ultimate goal is a smart method of approach.

How would you define Justin Cooper’s night? He had to go to the LCQ, which he won, then he holeshot the 450SX main and led laps, but faded back to sixth. Is this a good night or just a so-so night for Cooper?



I think it has to be considered a net positive night. The LCQ wasn’t ideal but man, did he ever flip that with a holeshot. I truly believe had he been able to blitz the whoops with conviction, he would have been in the fight for a podium. It was the only section of the track in which he could be exploited. Leading laps is a big deal for any rider. It’s not like he faded to 12th, he just needs to get on the level of the other guys when the whoops get sketchy. Easier said than done but if you want to make millions, that’s the ask.