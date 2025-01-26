For the second time in the first three rounds of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Eli Tomac has had to work from outside the top 20 on the opening lap of the 450SX main event.

At the Anaheim 1 Supercross opener, the #3 Yamaha YZ450F was out front and leading the opening lap, until halfway through he made a mistake, went down, and was dead last. He got ran over, got up and finally picked his bike up after the entire field went past. Eventually, he came through the finish line fifth. Definitely a better points night than what it could have been, although it felt like a win slipped away as his wheels washed out from under him.

At round two in San Diego, California, Tomac was able to charge to the front of the field in a near-perfect night. Taking the lead from his Yamaha teammate Cooper Webb and holding of a super-fast Jett Lawrence, Tomac took the race win—his 53rd career 450SX win, which is second-most all-time behind just Jeremy McGrath.

Then and there, Tomac righted the ship both in terms of remaining at the championship chase but also he proving he can still win a 20-minute main event. It had been since the 2023 Seattle SX on March 25, 2023, that the Colorado native had won a straight-up regular format main event, as his two wins since then were Triple Crown overall wins (three shorter races with lowest total score as the winner). It appeared Tomac was back to 2022 and pre-Achilles tendon injury form, and he confirmed his fitness is finally back after the race. Oh, and he left with the points lead, too!

Two completely different races for Tomac to start 2025: down on lap one with an uncharacteristic mistake at round one and a dominating win at round two. He entered round three with the points lead.