At the Paris Supercross over the weekend, Jett Lawrence won five out of the six races, but a crash while leading and 13th place finish in one race cost him the overall King of Paris, which went to Cooper Webb. Malcolm Stewart finished second overall with 2-2-3-3-4-2 finishes ahead of Jett Lawrence’s 1-13-1-1-1-1 for third overall and Hunter Lawrence 5-3-5-4-3-4. Stewart did not race the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations like the other three top riders did, but he was solid.
The Honda HRC Progressive brother duo of Jett and Hunter battled for the King of Paris honors last year, which went to Jett. This go round, they were getting their first taste of a supercross race on the all-new generation 2025 Honda CRF450R. While Jett did not get the overall win after his costly DNF, it was a good day. Despite not being where he was last year at this time, Hunter knows he can improve with almost two months before the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener January 11 in California.
Steve Matthes caught up with the trio after the race to get their thoughts on the 41st Paris Supercross.
Malcolm Stewart | 2nd overall with 2-2-3-3-4-2
Racer X: All right, Malcolm Stewart. Man, got on the podium, rode really well all weekend and you got a Milwaukee drill, the highlight of the weekend.
Malcolm Stewart: That is 100 percent the highlight of the weekend! I was being like a part-time racer, part-time contractor through the off-season due to the hurricane, but I felt really good both days, you know. I got two holeshots, so I'm pretty stoked on that. So, I've been trying to work on my starts, so it's starting to pay off a little bit, but more so just, overall, it rode really well. Of course, you know, Jett was riding like Jett does. He's on fire, but me and Coop [Cooper Webb] had a little battle here and there and we were trying to keep it tight, but he edged me out on the second day a little bit and, but it's, overall, I'm happy with what I've got and, you know, in this place with second.
Yeah, I mean, it's one of those things like this last year you didn't run with Jett and Coop all that much, right. And now this weekend you lead laps, you're right in the mix. It's gotta feel like you, yeah, you made a step forward even though it is just an off-season race, but it still means something.
Yeah, of course. You know, I felt like last year I was just, like, I kind of almost had the mindset of, like, just get through it. Kinda like, don't really know where you were, you know, like last time, it's hard, right? And, you know, I was like, [with] this upcoming season I'm like, “All right, let's just have a really good Paris race, like, really race hard with the guys,” and I knew there was some good guys coming. So, I want to really show these guys that, like, I can be here, you know. So, again, overall, like I said, I'm happy and I'm gonna try to keep moving forward and next week we go back to testing and try to get the bike a little bit better. But overall, we're sitting in a pretty good spot.
You just started boot camp like you told me, six mains over two nights. Was it catching up to you a little bit?
I'm more sleepy, tired than anything, [Laughs] but, overall, I actually felt pretty good, like, you know, controlling the breathing, but like, it seems like it hasn't been that long, but it's been a, like a while, as a racer, right. So, again, it's just for me, I'm really happy where I'm at because the guys like Cooper and Jett, they've been racing, they had des Nations [Motocross of Nations], you know, and, and stuff like that. So, they've kind of been on the bike a little bit more than I have, so that being said, it's just good to kind of see where I'm at. But yeah, again, we have some work to do, but I'm, I'm happy where I'm at. We're in a really good spot, but overall, I'm happy to get my Milwaukee tool! [Laughs]
Yes, that's the highlight for sure! [Laughs] Hey, the whoops look good. These whoops were legit, and they look good for you.
The whoops were really legit. Like definitely a little bit more tougher than back in the States a little bit in some races. [Laughs] So, I'm actually glad that we didn't jump through them like we do at like 90 percent of all the supercrosses, but it's good. So, I'm happy again, I happy where the bike handle and things like that and it got me a podium.
King of Paris and Prince of Paris overall results.
Jett Lawrence | 3rd overall with 1-13-1-1-1-1 finishes
Racer X: All right, Jett Lawrence, five out of six wins. Tagged the lapper. I loved your comment about, what you didn't miss was the lapper. So, what's the attitude like? What's the feeling right now?
Jett Lawrence: I'm very tired, Steve. I'm a person who needs my sleep and I am tired so that's probably why I'm not so energetic right now. I'm happy. I might not be showing it, but I am happy, because we made progress in the bike and stuff like that, but I'm tired.
Yeah. It's a lot, right? Six mains and then the sleep and the jet lag.
Exactly. Yeah, it's jet lag. The sleeping of having a late night, late night last night, then an early start today. So, I can't even talk. [Laughs]
You guys made a lot of changes to the bike, right? Did you learn something?
Yeah, we learned a lot of things with the bike, even some tweaking with the mapping and stuff like that since we've moved to GET [Data]. Just fine-tuning stuff with the new bike, just cause it's, I mean it hasn't been ridden on supercross at this speed so we're just trying to find things that will help it work and kind of find more parts, you know, and just trying to see what works, you know, shower comes out with new stuff and we're gonna see if it works better and stuff like that. Okay, it works better, all right. Which now you find a new part that's kind of lacking so you gotta change that. So, it's always, you never have the bike perfect, you're always changing stuff.
Pretty legit race this track, the whoops, the format like it's a real test for you, right? Like I mean even for a guy like yourself that you're not fully ready for at home one, it's gotta be a test for you.
Yeah. No, we've only had I think six or seven days on the bike so we're still warming into it still just trying to get out. We haven't really started base training just yet cause we've been testing a little bit before this so we're just easing into it. And, yeah, this track was a really good kind of look and seeing how it is and just seeing where the bike’s at, you know, it's a close thing to a race condition, so it's nice cool.
All right, man. Well thanks and yeah, bummer but I think you showed you know you felt you were pretty good this weekend. Just one mistake.
Yeah, not too bad. We can always be better. So, we'll see.
Hunter Lawrence | 4th overall with 5-3-5-4-3-4 finishes
Racer X: All right, Hunter Lawrence. Dazzy [Dad, Darren Lawrence] and Lars [Lindstrom, Honda HRC Progressive team manager] told me the bike never went on the track with the same setting. You didn't look totally comfortable, and I guess it kind of showed.
Hunter Lawrence: Right. Nah, it's all good. It was good. I mean, we rode legitimately six, seven days before coming here. You know, we've had such a long year and, and it's unreal. That's one of the really cool things about these events we get to do is it's not…there's no pressure, there's no, “Hey, you have to perform,” and stuff and it's good, gives us a good direction on the bike. Um, obviously Jet's a little bit bigger frame guy so it doesn't seem to affect him as much as it affects me in places. So, it's good just getting more knowledge and stuff. Imagine, jeez, it'd be a pretty uncomfortable conversation. Had this been us at A1, you know.
So, well, also to your brother's probably less thinking about his safety through the whoops, you know what I mean? Like you look like you were thinking about your safety a little bit.
Yeah, we fly to Australia tomorrow. That's a long flight, I'm not trying to be sore on that plane flight the whole way down there. But no, it's good mate. It's all good. We're leaving safe and healthy. We got a good bit of knowledge. Got some gate drops. Starts were pretty good. No, I'm happy mate. I'm happy.
I was wondering, I was wondering the mood because you did well here last year and we know the season you came off with, but when you look at the lack of time on riding and the lack of time on the bikes. Yeah, this is fine, right?
Yeah, exactly, mate. It's all good. Like there's always gonna be a bit of sacrifice, right? You don't do [Motocross of] Nations, you can have a little bit of time off earlier, then your preseason starts a little earlier. Obviously, you know, you've seen Malcolm and that and, and then you do Nations. You have your time off after, we're three weeks into training, you know, to this date. So, and we had two weeks off, so it's not like we took months off and, and we're just underprepared and stuff, it's fine. We'll be right come supercross and that's, you know, we got 33 or 32 races of SuperMotocross to come up.
You'll be all right. The ‘25 [Honda] chassis, we heard about the stiffness of it. We saw how good it looked but is it quite different on indoors from like last year's bike?
Yeah, it is. Obviously, motocross it was just from the get-go unreal, you know, but supercross, production bikes aren't made to ride supercross. So, you kind of start from the bottom and, yeah, we're still getting there, figuring it out. This weekend was a really good telling tale of what kind of direction the bike likes to go in and what, you know, circuits within the suspension, what does, what? Okay, the bike likes this, more high speed, less low speed or vice versa, stuff like that. It's funny how, I mean, if the people knew the kind of numbers we're working with on sag, fork height, preload, internal stuff. One shim here, one shim there. The difference it translates to is…it's actually stupid like it, it shouldn't be that much like, it's crazy how, how highly tunable these bikes are.
When I worked for a guy, Red Dog [Tim Ferry], he told me two millimeters. He noticed one time, of course, I f$%^#@ up the bike, I screwed up the two-millimeter height change on the forks. And then now you guys are doing one millimeter, half a millimeter and you're being able to tell it like. Like it’s nuts.
Yeah, yeah, it’s wild. Like press day. I was like, dude, the bike, the rear ends so high like it just feels, it just feels up my ass everywhere, you know, on flat ground and stuff. And we went from three to two mil [millimeter] and, and in the past we've gone three to two-and-a-half, you know, like, it's crazy and then we'll go, like, from a sag and then just do like a quarter turn on the sag, you know, and it's like the balance it changes, especially in supercross. Because obviously the suspension's so stiff. Yeah, it's wild. You scratch your head sometimes, that's for sure.
I just think it shows me how well you guys are in tune with how many laps you do and how in tune you are with your motorcycles. That shows me like that kind of stuff. Tis race really good whoops, good track. Like this is a fairly good base for an American supercross.
Absolutely. I was telling Lars earlier it'd be so sick if Feld actually incorporated this stadium into a round because the stadium, obviously we wouldn't pit where we're standard right now and, and the track would be, it'd be an American football stadium size. Like, it's really good and they do a great job, you know, the maintenance on the track. Sure, we got down to some floorboards in the end. But, you know, it's the last night everyone's just looking forward to get it over with. So, I think it's just cover your eyes. [Laughs]
Do we need to roll the whoops? Do we need to steam roll the whoops?
Dude, I tell you what it, they, they maintain them and in between motos they get out there with rakes and shovels and they, they throw all the dirt on the backside onto the thing and then they just pack it in and mate like…they're good. They're good. Do we need steamrolled? Whoops. I don't know. I'm not qualified enough to say yes or no. But it's something. It's something.
I was texting with the Dirt Wurx guys and they say there's too many bikes in America, too many, you know, to steamroll them.
And that's a good point. Yeah, that, that's one thing is, is because they steamrolled them and how they were built, and they would maintain them through the day. The jump line never became available where, you know, second round of, B practice the jump line's coming available because of how different riders hit lower on the whoops. The bottom fills in and then you get your jump line, you know, then the cups punch through. So, I don't know. Yeah, I agree with Dirt Wurx. Too many guys, maybe.
Hey, looking forward to going to Australia. I know you haven't been there for a while. You gotta be stoked on that.
Yeah, I'm so, I'm really, really, really excited. It's been, almost nine years since I've gone back. So, I'm very excited. I can't believe it's been that long.
So I'm a media I'm gonna go back. I'm gonna write about this race. I gotta talk about this race. I should have no concern over Hunter Lawrence. Like next week I should have no concern?
Sure! Get, get the Clickbait, have concerns! I have concerns. We got big issues. [Laughs]
I'm not saying that, but you're not even stressed?
No, no, I, no, I mean, were people stressed about Cooper Webb last year?
I was, and then I showed to be wrong. I was. Yeah, I was wrong.
Right. So, that's living proof. You know, we're not going to A1 next weekend, so.