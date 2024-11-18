At the Paris Supercross over the weekend, Jett Lawrence won five out of the six races, but a crash while leading and 13th place finish in one race cost him the overall King of Paris, which went to Cooper Webb. Malcolm Stewart finished second overall with 2-2-3-3-4-2 finishes ahead of Jett Lawrence’s 1-13-1-1-1-1 for third overall and Hunter Lawrence 5-3-5-4-3-4. Stewart did not race the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations like the other three top riders did, but he was solid.

The Honda HRC Progressive brother duo of Jett and Hunter battled for the King of Paris honors last year, which went to Jett. This go round, they were getting their first taste of a supercross race on the all-new generation 2025 Honda CRF450R. While Jett did not get the overall win after his costly DNF, it was a good day. Despite not being where he was last year at this time, Hunter knows he can improve with almost two months before the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener January 11 in California.

Steve Matthes caught up with the trio after the race to get their thoughts on the 41st Paris Supercross.

Malcolm Stewart | 2nd overall with 2-2-3-3-4-2

Racer X: All right, Malcolm Stewart. Man, got on the podium, rode really well all weekend and you got a Milwaukee drill, the highlight of the weekend.

Malcolm Stewart: That is 100 percent the highlight of the weekend! I was being like a part-time racer, part-time contractor through the off-season due to the hurricane, but I felt really good both days, you know. I got two holeshots, so I'm pretty stoked on that. So, I've been trying to work on my starts, so it's starting to pay off a little bit, but more so just, overall, it rode really well. Of course, you know, Jett was riding like Jett does. He's on fire, but me and Coop [Cooper Webb] had a little battle here and there and we were trying to keep it tight, but he edged me out on the second day a little bit and, but it's, overall, I'm happy with what I've got and, you know, in this place with second.

Yeah, I mean, it's one of those things like this last year you didn't run with Jett and Coop all that much, right. And now this weekend you lead laps, you're right in the mix. It's gotta feel like you, yeah, you made a step forward even though it is just an off-season race, but it still means something.

Yeah, of course. You know, I felt like last year I was just, like, I kind of almost had the mindset of, like, just get through it. Kinda like, don't really know where you were, you know, like last time, it's hard, right? And, you know, I was like, [with] this upcoming season I'm like, “All right, let's just have a really good Paris race, like, really race hard with the guys,” and I knew there was some good guys coming. So, I want to really show these guys that, like, I can be here, you know. So, again, overall, like I said, I'm happy and I'm gonna try to keep moving forward and next week we go back to testing and try to get the bike a little bit better. But overall, we're sitting in a pretty good spot.