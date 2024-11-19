Toyota Redlands BarX Signs with Yamaha for 2025, Bradley Taft Named Team Manager

The following press release is from Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha:

Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha is proud to announce its 2025 team launch of a thrilling new partnership with Yamaha. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era, one built on shared values of excellence, innovation, and a commitment to winning.

As one of the most respected names in motorsports, Yamaha’s involvement will significantly enhance our performance capabilities. With Yamaha’s state-of-the-art technology and deep racing heritage, Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha is positioned to be more competitive than ever in the 2025 season.

Bradley Taft, who has been an integral part of the team as our trainer for the past few years, will now take on the role of Team Manager. Bradley has worked closely with each rider, getting to know their strengths, needs, and how to maximize their performance on and off the track. His deep understanding of our team dynamics, gained from hands-on coaching and mentorship, positions him perfectly to lead the team forward. With his wealth of experience as a former professional rider and his established relationship with Toyota Redlands, Yamaha, and BarX, Bradley is uniquely equipped to guide us through the challenges of the 2025 season.

“Partnering with Yamaha is a huge milestone for us,” said Bradley Taft, Team Manager of Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha. “Their legacy of innovation and racing success aligns perfectly with our team’s vision. We’re excited to face new challenges together and build on our shared passion for the sport. Having worked closely with the team for several years already, I’m excited to take on this leadership role and continue driving the team to new levels of success.”