Official: Jorge Prado to Monster Energy Kawasaki

Backed by an impressive 32-year legacy of professional racing excellence, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team is set to compete in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship with a refreshed lineup. With an unrivaled record of 303 combined SMX wins and 31 championships, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki is poised for continued dominance, fielding riders Kitchen, McAdoo, Hammaker, Marchbanks, and Masterpool.

Entering his second year with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Kitchen’s remarkable seven career victories establish him as a leading contender for the 2025 championship. This experienced 250 Class rider is ready to secure his first professional title.

McAdoo earned his 22nd Monster Energy Supercross podium and third career win in 2024 before an injury at Round 14 forced him to miss the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. The Iowa native is determined to return stronger than ever, aiming to build on his success with a full championship run in the coming year.

As Hammaker embarks on his fifth year in the pro ranks, his Supercross Main Event win and five podium finishes highlight his potential to challenge for the championship all season long.

Marchbanks and Masterpool are ready to bring their skill, determination, and passion to the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki lineup full-time for 2025. These talented riders are eager to build on their accomplishments and make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Marchbanks boasts an impressive resume with six podium finishes and 22 Top-5 finishes and a previous win with Pro Circuit at Daytona, while Masterpool’s two career podiums and a pivotal career win—securing the team's 300th victory—position both riders as top contenders in the class.

Adams has already established himself as a formidable competitor with three career Monster Energy Supercross Futures wins and four podium finishes and tested his speed at Ironman MX after securing the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award and both 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport Championships at Loretta Lynn’s in 2024. This accomplished young rider is eager to make his mark on the pro ranks and with a multi-year extension aiming to build on his early successes and take his performance to the next level for Pro Motocross.

“We have a solid group of riders for the 2025 racing season," said Mitch Payton, Team Owner Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. "Levi had a breakout year in 2024, showing incredible consistency and speed, and we’re expecting even more from him. Cameron has been working hard on the bike, and we’re excited to see him back in the mix. Seth faced some tough challenges, but we’re looking forward to his comeback and seeing him back to full form. Garrett has been making great progress, and we’re confident he’ll be competitive this season. Ty showed his potential throughout the Pro Motocross Championship, and we're excited to see how they will all perform on the new KX™250. Overall, I’m always excited to work with a new motorcycle and help all these guys push forward and make big strides in 2025.”