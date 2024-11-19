How Did Jorge Prado Do in Supercross in 2024?

The news is now finally official: Jorge Prado has signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki and will race full-time in the United States starting in 2025. The Spanish native earned two MX2 titles (2018 and 2019) and then back-to-back MXGP titles (2023 and 2024) in the FIM Motocross World Championship, becoming one of the top riders in the series. He is set for his first full season in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), starting with Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2025. But remember he raced four 450SX races in 2024 to start this season, putting in solid results. Check out his results below.