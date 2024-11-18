Always pick that inside gate for you. That's kind of, that was your strategy. I mean, he got you most of the time, but I was wondering if you were going to change that because he was getting you.

It was just safe. I mean that two gate was, I think the best gate. But as we know, the Hondas are very good off the start. So I think it was more just a safety thing, especially today knowing my goal was to win the King of Paris. If I could get twos across the board, then that was going to do it. But with that being said, I didn't really want to take a chance of maybe not getting the wheel [on the inside] and then getting pushed out or something like that. So just kind of the safe bet. This start is definitely weird. I kind of struggled with it all weekend. Yeah just the gate, right? I don't know how to explain it. It's like a triangle. Like you're riding over the bar and then it drops and the grates a lot different than the U.S. So, I mean, I definitely struggled with my starts compared to the U.S., but I got better today and, but that far inside, I don't think you were going to ever holeshot, but you could come out pretty much second no matter what.

You told us on the PulpMX Show, you haven't really touched your bike. How was it this weekend?

Yeah, we haven't touched anything. I think we opened up the fork and for this today as it [dirt] got harder and, yeah, I'm happy, man.

A lot of racing. Everybody, I talked to Malcolm [Stewart], even Jett was like, “I'm so tired.”

It's a lot of laps, but I think that's good, right? We had the two sprint races and then the long one. So I think it's a good thing. It is a lot of laps. I think today is hard with, you go to bed late, but it's part of it. You got to strap up the work boots on and get after it and we're going to bed as the winner.

Paris Supercross King of Paris and Prince of Paris overall results.