Who took advantage of Jett’s trouble? Who else? Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb took the win in the main where Lawrence went down and went 3-1-2 on the night to win the overall on night one. It night look like Webb was handed this one, but he rode well all day long compared to last year when he was off the pace. In the first main event he actually caught Jett a bit near the three-quarter mark of the main before the #1 Honda rider pulled it out. This was much better than his performance last year, which was not up to par.

“I’m 100 percent happy, we’re in a good spot so far. Especially that last main (that was longer), you feel it as the laps go on” Webb told us after the race. “We’re not in the shape we need to be still but I’m a lot farther ahead than last year. I’m really happy to put up solid consistent finishes. Obviously Jett made that mistake but we were there to capitalize and put ourselves in a good position for tomorrow.”

Webb staying in the hunt and then capitalizing on a mistake? That’s how he does it, people.

Plus, he had speed every time he was out there. He was second fastest qualifier on the day (behind Frenchman Gregory Aranda!) and as we said, was solid all day long in his debut with Fly Racing gear.

Malcolm Stewart put his Rockstar Husqvarna to second overall on the night and led a lot of laps in the third and final main event. Stewart caught Webb in main two as well before coming up just short in the runner-up spot. His ride in the first main was impressive as well as he passed Webb, Dylan Ferrandis and Hunter Lawrence on his way to a second place.