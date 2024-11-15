Racerhead #46

Main image by Jey Crunch

Welcome to Racerhead and one of the best weekends of the off-season. The 41st Paris Supercross is happening this weekend over in France and the AMA Kicker Arenacross Series begins out in Reno, Nevada. (Check out Lucky Foster's 2025 Arenacross preview from earlier this week). Let’s start with Paris. Monster Energy AMA Supercross and SMX Champion Jett Lawrence is back to defend his King of Paris crown along with his brother Hunter, plus two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, and more. Tom Vialle also returns to his home country for a 250 class battle with Jo Shimoda (the 2023 Prince of Paris) and more. The Paris SX is a doubleheader will stream live on MXGP-TV.com with the great Paul Malin in the booth, tomorrow and Sunday.

The Paris SX has long been the crown jewel of off-season international races. It was primarily founded in 1984 by several French moto journalists who wanted to import a genuine U.S. supercross race to their readers. They invited several of the top American riders to participate in a midweek doubleheader, in between the Daytona and Talladega rounds of the AMA series. David Bailey, Johnny O’Mara, Rick Johnson, and Broc Glover (or was it Jeff Ward?) were paid enough show money to get them to cross the ocean and race on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The race was held in the Bercy Omnisports Palace and was an instant success, with Bailey taking the overall win. They sold every ticket for both nights and the fans loved what they saw. Demand was such that the promoters decided to have a second race that year in the fall so as not to compete with the AMA series. It was again completely sold out and the race has remained in the fall ever since. The winner of that second series was O’Mara, who also won the 1984 AMA Supercross crown.

The success of those early races led to the love affair the French have had ever since. France is one of the first countries to have its own national SX series and they long produced world-class talent well beyond pretty much every country but the U.S. Beginning with Jean-Michel Bayle, who first showed his SX potential at the ’88 version of the Paris SX, the French have sent some extraordinary talent to AMA Supercross. Mickael Pichon, Stephane Roncada, David Vuillemin, Sebastien Tortelli, Christophe Pourcel, Marvin Musquin, and most recently Tom Vialle have all won SX races in America, and plenty of titles. Their SX careers all started with trips to watch the top supercross riders in the world at the annual Paris SX.

Over the years the race has evolved, and at times, due to global events like 9/11 or COVID-19, it has had to take a step back as well. But the Paris SX never lost its way from its original mission, which is to be as authentic a supercross race as possible for French moto fans. Every top star from the mid-eighties until now has participated, as the promoters have long been willing to roll out the red carpet and the checkbook to get them to come. The opening ceremonies (especially in the early days) were the stuff of legend—they even had cheerleaders!

This year’s star attraction is the same as last year. Jett Lawrence is coming off two more titles in 2024, as well as the Motocross of Nations win with his brother on Team Australia. And speaking of that, the Lawrence brothers are featured in the latest issue of The Red Bulletin, which is the inhouse Red Bull magazine. The story, which was written right before they left for Great Britain to race in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, is an in-depth look at how the brothers and the whole Lawrence family—parents Dazzy and Emma and brother Tate—operate. It’s also pretty entertaining how Hunter and Jett jokingly go at each other all the time. Definitely pick one up if you spot it on the newsstand.