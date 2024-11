Watch: Maximus Vohland's Journey Back

Maximus Vohland describes the pain and the comeback from a devastating hip injury suffered early in the 2024 season, plus other drama revolving his sister and her road back from a Traumatic Brain Injury suffered while riding a horse. The Vohland family has been through it, but they don't give up! Maximus is now with Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha and looks to overcome nerve issues in his leg and foot and still walk up to the podium in 2025.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark

Interview: Jason Weigandt

Listen to the full podcast: