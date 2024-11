2025 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build Project Bike

Build: Eddie Laret

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Before we knew Kawasaki was coming out with a “Special Racer” KX450 for 2025 we wanted to build an SR that was faster, yet more balanced, than the stock KX450. I enlisted former professional SX/MX race mechanic Eddie Laret to take our 2025 KX450 test bike and make it into a vet rider’s dream. We understand that the average vet guy likes a little bling to their builds, but also have comfort and power, so Eddie didn’t spare any expense here.

Parts Used:

XPR Motorsports

Vortex Ignition, Remapped

xprmotorsports.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Pro Full System

procircuit.com

Hinson Racing

Clutch Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Clutch Plates, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Moto Hose

Works Radiator Hose Kit

motohose.com

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit

twinair.com

X-Trig

ROCS Clamps, Flex Fix Bar Mounts, Shock Preload Adjuster

techinaltouchusa.com

Research Engineering Performance

Re-Valve/Re-Spring Suspension

repsuspension.com

Precision Worx

Fork Coatings, Shock Coating

@precisionworx

Sypher Coatings

Cerakote of Master Cylinders, Calipers, Engine Parts

syphercoatings.com

Racetech Titanium

Titanium Hardware

racetechtitanium.com

Renthal

Twinwall 996 Bars, Full Waffle Soft Grips, 51-Tooth Sprocket

renthal.com

Works Connection

Elite Axle Block Kit, Radiator Braces, Reservoir Caps, Pro-Launch Start Device, Throttle Tube, Pro Peg Full Cleat

worksconnection.com

Lightspeed Carbon

Front Rotor Guard, Skid Plate, Countershaft Sprocket Guard, Chain Block, Rear Caliper Guard

lightspeedcarbon.com

Dubya USA

Wheelset, Haan Hubs, Excel A60 Rims

dubyausa.com

Moto-Master

Flame Front/Rear Rotors

moto-master.com

Dunlop

MX3s 80/100-21 Front, MX34 120/90-19 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Throttle Syndicate

Custom Graphic Kit, Seat Cover

throttlesyndicate.com