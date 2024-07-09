Harlan’s big gains in 2023 couldn’t carry over to 2024, because he got hurt badly at Motocross of Nations and missed the early SX rounds. He wasn’t really very ready when he did return and struggled to make mains. Now for Pro Motocross, he’s finding his old level, ranked 12th in points and coming off a season-best 11-11 at RedBud. The guys in Harlan’s spot don’t get too much attention, but the battles back there are every bit as good as the stuff for the lead.

Look we’re afraid if we don’t say that Phil has been riding well, he’ll get mad at us, but also, if we do say he’s riding well, he’ll say “Good to know you guys didn’t even expect me to be a top-ten guy” and he’d blast us either way. So, let’s just strikethrough this part, eh?

The pro rookie is starting to put things together. You might remember his huge endo on the downhill at High Point in moto one? Since then, he’s gone 11-11-10-7-9. Steady progress for sure, and especially impressive to go 11-10 at Southwick having never raced on that track before. His seventh at RedBud (where he crushed the Scouting Moto Combine last year) meant that the only riders that beat him were the super legit guys: Hymas, Masterpool, Shimoda, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen. So, these rides are as good as could be expected.

There’s are a lot of other guys standing out this summer, drop some of your ideas in the comments below. But we need to also ask, who has performed under expectations this year? Sounds like another List.