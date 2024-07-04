RedBuddddd! The most popular round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (and maybe the entire SuperMotocross World Championship outside of A1) is upon us. Buchanan, Michigan, is the location and Fourth of July pandemonium is the game. Fans come out in droves to celebrate our nation’s independence and watch the best motocross racing this side of the world has to offer. If you’ve never been to this race (or Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations here), don’t make that a forever thing. You won’t regret your visit.

The track at RedBud has undergone arguably the biggest change of any track on the calendar (maybe Hangtown has an argument here). This track was once a hard, clay course with rock hard ruts in the second motos. That has slowly transformed into a loamy, almost sandy racetrack in the modern era. The Ritchie family has painstakingly increased traction and pliability through years of dirt addition and cultivation. The payoff has been undeniable. What was once just another event has now transformed into the national of the summer.

The start moved back to the traditional location after the Motocross of Nations change in 2018. The start at RedBud might be the only thing about this race that I don’t like. It’s fast left hander that often sees carnage as riders tangle at high speed and can suffer big crashes. Hunter Lawrence was a notable victim in 2023 and nearly lost the championship in lieu of it. Dynamics like this are a part of racing, I suppose, I just happen to think it’s a negative development compared to where we were in 2018-2022.

This track develops both deep ruts and big berms. Riders are forced to use top tier technique to exit ruts cleanly but also maintain high momentum in other spots. The bottom sections of the racetrack are notorious for these ruts. Sand and mulch create deep, soft ruts that will deter exit velocity if riders don’t use laser focus on momentum continuity. They will do this by lowering the intensity of their entry speed and allowing the natural flow to carry them through the corner. Pushing too hard on entry will force them to brake hard in the apex as the corner hooks hard. Trying to accelerate too abruptly will disrupt the lean angle, “standing them up” in the rut. To avoid both of the mistakes, riders will want to avoid braking and avoid grabbing a handful of throttle, too. When in the heat of battle, both of those are typical approaches. Staying “in the moment” and remembering the ideal technique pays dividends in sections like this.

One other pivotal area of the racetrack are the downhill sections (and the straightaway after the tunnel jump). These areas get extremely rough and riders want to brake early as the bumps are treacherous. Those riders that can get their setup to work well and can carry momentum into these corners will be able to make passes here throughout the day. Watch for riders to be forced to follow on many sections of the track but in these rough braking zones, a dive-bomb move to be attempted.