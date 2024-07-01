Welcome to the Danger Zone? Indeed. Haiden Deegan is putting a hurt on this year’s 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, turning what might have been a closely-matched fight into a one-man walkaway, to the tune of 42-point lead, overall wins in four of five rounds, and moto scores that read like this: 1-1-1-2-1-2-1-2.

While Deegan didn’t win the overall last time out at High Point Raceway, it was arguably his best race of the year because he came from way back in both motos to win one moto and finish second in the other by less than one second. The only test left was to prove he can win at Southwick, where he went 4-10 last year.

“Definitely,” said Deegan. “I had to prove a point when I came here, after last year kind of the narrative was I couldn’t ride a sand track, so I had to come here and show everyone that I could. And it was a big motivator, I felt like if I could win at this track that proved I’m pretty much unbeatable, so I had to put out a good race here.”

He did. Deegan was the fastest qualifier of all the seeded A group riders (B session is almost always fastest at Southwick, Deegan ended up second overall behind Frenchman Tom Guyon). He ran away with moto one. In moto two, he started behind his main rivals, but the race was red flagged and restarted. Deegan gated better the second time, behind only Levi Kitchen, and then he pulled the scrub/save of death to get into the lead immediately.

The scrub heard round the world...