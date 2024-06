Micro dosing of energy reserves. That's Jason Weigandt's term for how riders were metering out the effort in a gnarly second 450 moto at the 2024 Southwick National. Also, Weigandt finds New England legends Doug Henry and John Dowd for a chat about the day. Brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims. Building Championships for 100 years. What drives you?