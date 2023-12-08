2024 Progressive GNCC Racing
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro ResultseMTB Round 5
June 22, 2024
XC2 Pro Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:46:27.478
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Josh Toth
|02:49:25.699
|Winstead, CT
|Honda
|3
|Thad Duvall
|02:50:52.588
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:54:22.399
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Angus Riordan
|02:59:31.779
|Australia
|KTM
|6
|Brody Johnson
|03:02:05.398
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|7
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:06:34.678
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:06:40.909
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|9
|Collier Martinez
|03:15:38.619
|Rim Rock, AZ
|Honda
|10
|Henry Symanski
|02:54:07.135
|Marshall, VA
|Yamaha