MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Derek Kelley
  2. Luca Marsalisi
  3. Mitchell Zaremba
250 Entry List
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Ryder McNabb
  3. Ronnie Snyder
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
2024 Progressive GNCC Racing

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro Results

eMTB Round 5
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
June 22, 2024

XC2 Pro Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:46:27.478 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:49:25.699 Winstead, CT United States Honda
3 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 02:50:52.588 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:54:22.399 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:59:31.779 Australia Australia KTM
6 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:02:05.398 Landrum, SC United States Beta
7 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:06:34.678 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
8 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:06:40.909 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
9 Collier Martinez Collier Martinez 03:15:38.619 Rim Rock, AZ United States Honda
10 Henry Symanski Henry Symanski 02:54:07.135 Marshall, VA United States Yamaha
