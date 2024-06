Kris Keefer takes to Fox Raceway at Pala to test the all-new 2025 Honda CRF250R. Keefer provides insight on all of the changes to the new machine then he puts in some seat time and gives his initial thoughts on the new bike. Plus, he grabbed Jax Pascal to see his thoughts on the '25 Honda.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby

All-New 2025 Honda CRF250R