Girroir, Davis, and Riordan Commit with KTM For 2025 Season

The following press release is from KTM:

Johnny Girroir, Grant Davis, AND GUS RIORDAN COMMIT WITH KTM INTO THE FUTURE

MURRIETA, Calif. – FMF KTM Factory Racing and Johnny Girroir will continue together in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series after agreeing to a multi-year contract extension, as will Grant Davis and Gus Riordan as part of the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers program.

Girroir, who is the current GNCC Series leader with three victories to his credit in 2024 entering this weekend's ninth round of the season at the Snowshoe GNCC, first joined FMF KTM Factory Racing in 2023 and has been a picture of consistency this year. He'll be back alongside teammate Ben Kelley – whose contract already includes 2025 – for next season.

The 28-year-old Girroir is also the reigning U.S. Sprint Enduro Series Champion and remains unbeaten in his title defense following six rounds. Girroir is also a multiple-time representative in the U.S. International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) World Trophy Team, and was a member of the winning squad in Argentina last November.

"I'm happy to re-sign with the FMF KTM Factory Racing squad and continue on with all of our success!"

Tim Weigand, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: