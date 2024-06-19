Girroir, Davis, and Riordan Commit with KTM For 2025 Season
The following press release is from KTM:
MURRIETA, Calif. – FMF KTM Factory Racing and Johnny Girroir will continue together in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series after agreeing to a multi-year contract extension, as will Grant Davis and Gus Riordan as part of the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers program.
Girroir, who is the current GNCC Series leader with three victories to his credit in 2024 entering this weekend's ninth round of the season at the Snowshoe GNCC, first joined FMF KTM Factory Racing in 2023 and has been a picture of consistency this year. He'll be back alongside teammate Ben Kelley – whose contract already includes 2025 – for next season.
The 28-year-old Girroir is also the reigning U.S. Sprint Enduro Series Champion and remains unbeaten in his title defense following six rounds. Girroir is also a multiple-time representative in the U.S. International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) World Trophy Team, and was a member of the winning squad in Argentina last November.
Johnny Girroir:
"I'm happy to re-sign with the FMF KTM Factory Racing squad and continue on with all of our success!"
Tim Weigand, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:
"We are extremely excited to continue with Johnny. His strong work ethic, championship mindset and never give up approach is what it takes to win. It has been great to watch Johnny grow as a racer from last year to this year, and we are looking forward to continuing to build with the aim of winning championships along the way."
FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers pair Davis and Riordan will also remain in orange after having their contracts extended with KTM. They have been outstanding in 2024, currently 1-2 in the GNCC XC2 250 Pro Class standings – Davis leading the way with four wins, and Riordan second and claiming a total of three wins to date this year.
Grant Davis:
"I am beyond pumped to re-sign with the team. This is by far the best team at GNCC, the people around it are just amazing, and the bike is incredible."
Gus Riordan:
"Super-excited to re-sign with the FMF KTM Factory Racing crew and Landers Racing. They are willing to go above and beyond to win, and that’s what I want – I'm excited to keep things going into 2025!"
Davis and Riordan will return next year alongside WXC teammate Brandy Richards, collectively quickly establishing FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers as a premiere operation in U.S. offroad competition. Aged 18, Davis also leads the AMA National Enduro Series in NE Pro2, while at 20 years of age, U.S. Sprint Enduro Series Pro 2 Champion Riordan is on target to potentially defend with two rounds remaining.
Chris Landers, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers Manager:
"The opportunity for the team and the talent is real for 2024 as we continue to build on this season for Landers Racing KTM. Looking ahead into 2025, we are excited to have signed contract extensions with both Gus and Grant. With this signing, our outlook for the future of Landers Racing KTM is at an all time high."
Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing:
"I'm pleased we were able to extend all three of our rider contracts as each of the riders Johnny, Grant, and Gus are showcasing extreme amounts of talent, speed, and commitment to succeed in their respective classes, which shows in the results today. The FMF KTM Factory Racing Team is performing at a very high level thanks to the dedicated riders and team organization around them. With these riders and crew, the future looks bright.”