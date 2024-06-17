Results Archive
June 17, 2024 9:40am | by:
Watch: High Point National Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the High Point National, round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ty Masterpool picked up his maiden 250 moto and overall win as his 2-1 finishes took the overall win over Haiden Deegan's 1-2 and Chance Hymas' 4-3. Deegan leaves with the points lead, 32 points up on Hymas. 

In the premier class, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 1-1 for the overall win over a 3-2 from Chase Sexton (3-2) and Hunter Lawrence (2-3). Hunter Lawrence leaves with the red plate points lead though for the second straight week as the #96 has a six-point advantage over Sexton.

Read our full post-race write-up.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the High Point National.

High Point National

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250 Class Highlights

450 Class Highlights

Pro Motocross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 4, High Point National | 6/15/24 | Motorsports on NB

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #4 Pro Motocross: Mount Morris, PA | High Point

Post Race Press Conference 250/450 | High Point National 2024

Overall Results

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 15, 2024
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 3 - 5 Honda CRF250R
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

High Point - 450

June 15, 2024
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 191
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 159
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 153
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 144
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 171
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 165
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 163
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 143
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 134
Full Standings
