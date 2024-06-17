Video highlights from the High Point National, round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ty Masterpool picked up his maiden 250 moto and overall win as his 2-1 finishes took the overall win over Haiden Deegan's 1-2 and Chance Hymas' 4-3. Deegan leaves with the points lead, 32 points up on Hymas.

In the premier class, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 1-1 for the overall win over a 3-2 from Chase Sexton (3-2) and Hunter Lawrence (2-3). Hunter Lawrence leaves with the red plate points lead though for the second straight week as the #96 has a six-point advantage over Sexton.

Read our full post-race write-up.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the High Point National.

High Point National

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250 Class Highlights