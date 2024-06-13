Bob The Cooler Co. Named as Title Sponsor of RedBud National

BOB’s the silent backdrop to laughter, stories, and cheers at gatherings for all walks of life and adventures. And for moto fans, Bob The Cooler Co. products are also an excellent starting/sticking point for all those free decals collected from the RedBud midway and pro pits. Picture this…cool drinks and heritage, marked by motocross stickers from the years and decades at the RedBud National with your BOB “companion” cooler.

“We’ve checked out the BOB cooler products, and I’ve sent some out with our equipment operators and crew–all coming back at the end of a long work day prepping for the National with ‘Can I keep this?’ reviews,” said RedBud’s Tim Ritchie. “You always look for the right synergy with your sponsors. And with Bob The Cooler Co., I’ll tell you right now, these deals are going to be an instant hit with the RedBud crowd.”

Be sure and check out the "Bob’s Cool Zone” at RedBud, along with Nasty Beast Hard Tea from Monster Brewing Co., supporting the Fan Zone, ensuring a refreshing VIP experience with adult beverages. This partnership aligns with Bob The Cooler Co.’s commitment to providing high-quality, enjoyable and "chill" experiences to fans at RedBud.

Tickets to the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.