Scott Introduces 6 Days Prospect Goggle Ahead of 2024 ISDE Event Set for October

The following press release is from Scott Sports:

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce that we will once again be the official goggle and eyewear partner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) for 2024. The 98th edition of the legendary event will take place in Silleda in Galicia, Spain, on 14th – 19th October 2024.

As part of SCOTT’s official partnership with the FIM, we will be releasing a special edition SCOTT 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle.

The 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle has been designed in the colors of the host nation, Spain and features and an official 6DAYS® logo patch on the strap.