Scott Introduces 6 Days Prospect Goggle Ahead of 2024 ISDE Event Set for October
The following press release is from Scott Sports:
SCOTT Sports is proud to announce that we will once again be the official goggle and eyewear partner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) for 2024. The 98th edition of the legendary event will take place in Silleda in Galicia, Spain, on 14th – 19th October 2024.
As part of SCOTT’s official partnership with the FIM, we will be releasing a special edition SCOTT 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle.
The 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle has been designed in the colors of the host nation, Spain and features and an official 6DAYS® logo patch on the strap.
_HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01630 Scott _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01662 Scott _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01701 Scott _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01704 Scott _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01786 Scott _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01820 Scott DSC_0897 copie Scott DSC_0899 copie Scott DSC_0903 copie Scott DSC_0904 copie Scott DSC_0909 copie Scott DSC_0912 copie Scott DSC_0918 copie Scott DSC_0921 copie Scott DSC_0926 copie Scott DSC_0928 copie Scott
The design of the goggle features a unique geographic pattern design on the strap to represent the challenging and relentless terrain the riders must conquer. This design is then worked into a striking yellow, black and red colorway throughout. Fitted as standard with a high-performance Yellow Chrome WORKS lens, this goggle not only has the ultimate look, but is fully race ready. There is also a matching 6DAYS® goggle bag in the box to complete the package.
The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.
Goggle features:
Lens Lock System
Articulated outriggers
NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam
Extra-wide, no-slip silicone strap
SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens
NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment
In the box:
6DAYS® Spain Prospect Goggle
Bonus clear lens
Microfiber custom goggle bag
Noseguard
The 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle will be available from June 12th 2024.
#DefendYourVision #6DAYS #FIMEnduroOfNations
For more information, visit www.scott-sports.com.