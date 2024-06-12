Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Scott Introduces 6 Days Prospect Goggle Ahead of 2024 ISDE Event Set for October

June 12, 2024 9:00am | by:
Scott Introduces 6 Days Prospect Goggle Ahead of 2024 ISDE Event Set for October

The following press release is from Scott Sports:

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce that we will once again be the official goggle and eyewear partner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) for 2024. The 98th edition of the legendary event will take place in Silleda in Galicia, Spain, on 14th – 19th October 2024.

As part of SCOTT’s official partnership with the FIM, we will be releasing a special edition SCOTT 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle.

The 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle has been designed in the colors of the host nation, Spain and features and an official 6DAYS® logo patch on the strap.

  • _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01630
    _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01630 Scott
  • _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01662
    _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01662 Scott
  • _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01701
    _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01701 Scott
  • _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01704
    _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01704 Scott
  • _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01786
    _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01786 Scott
  • _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01820
    _HEWC-2024-Rnd2-ErzbergRodeo_01820 Scott
  • DSC_0897 copie
    DSC_0897 copie Scott
  • DSC_0899 copie
    DSC_0899 copie Scott
  • DSC_0903 copie
    DSC_0903 copie Scott
  • DSC_0904 copie
    DSC_0904 copie Scott
  • DSC_0909 copie
    DSC_0909 copie Scott
  • DSC_0912 copie
    DSC_0912 copie Scott
  • DSC_0918 copie
    DSC_0918 copie Scott
  • DSC_0921 copie
    DSC_0921 copie Scott
  • DSC_0926 copie
    DSC_0926 copie Scott
  • DSC_0928 copie
    DSC_0928 copie Scott

The design of the goggle features a unique geographic pattern design on the strap to represent the challenging and relentless terrain the riders must conquer. This design is then worked into a striking yellow, black and red colorway throughout. Fitted as standard with a high-performance Yellow Chrome WORKS lens, this goggle not only has the ultimate look, but is fully race ready. There is also a matching 6DAYS® goggle bag in the box to complete the package.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Goggle features:

Lens Lock System
Articulated outriggers
NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam
Extra-wide, no-slip silicone strap
SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens
NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment

In the box:

6DAYS® Spain Prospect Goggle
Bonus clear lens
Microfiber custom goggle bag
Noseguard

The 6DAYS® Spain Prospect goggle will be available from June 12th 2024.  

#DefendYourVision #6DAYS #FIMEnduroOfNations

For more information, visit www.scott-sports.com.

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now