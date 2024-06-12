Speaking of AP, he got a podium at Lakewood last year but told me after his so-so day that he’s never really gelled with this track, and when everyone was zipping by him early in moto one, he was a little shell shocked. We had Ian Harrison, team manager of Red Bull KTM, on the PulpMX Show Monday and he said that AP and Sexton are so far apart in terms of what they like on a bike, there’s no chance they can learn something on the bike that can help both riders.

Justin Barcia was fourth overall, a good ride just a few days after he and I did some motos “together” at Glen Helen. Coincidence? I think not. Hey, at least Bam Bam is riding during the week now.

Outdoors are hard. They’re not a lot of fun when you’re a factory guy eating rocks back toward the top ten. Especially after not racing them for a long time. Malcolm Stewart did race a few a couple years ago but he’s basically been MIA from motocross for a long time. I think he’s doing pretty well, and more impressive, to me at least, is his attitude each weekend when I’ve talked to him. He seems like he’s having fun, he’s okay with his results, and isn’t just hating life, which sometimes guys like him can do when they’re not making podiums. Anyway, props to Mookie.

Grant Harlan and Marshall Weltin are teammates at Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha, and they look to be racing closely the rest of this summer. Weltin had a poor Hangtown after a practice crash and Harlan didn’t do well at Pala, but at Lakewood, they were very good.

Tough days for both Kyle Chisholm and Cullin Park. Lakewood does seem to be one of those tracks where you need to sort of figure it out, keep momentum going, and not point and shoot your turns. If you're on you're on, if you're off, you're off. Both riders will be better moving forward, I’m sure.

Haiden Deegan is three-for-three to start the year, he’s got four moto wins, he’s led almost 50 percent of the laps (47 percent), and has almost a moto ahead in the points. After battling Hunter Lawrence down to the wire last summer, he appears to have taken a step forward in 2024. Hard to beat him—he’s got the recklessness of youth, he’s got great speed and fitness, and his bike is great. Total package for sure and it didn’t seem like he liked Tom Vialle’s last corner pass attempt on him in the first moto. To me, there was nothing wrong with that pass attempt. Then later in the press conference, Deegan said he was okay with the pass attempt and would have done the same thing. I think Deegan, as we saw in SX, does have a tendency to make mistakes out there but man, even with stuff like the helicopter get-off we saw at Hangtown, he seems like he’s going to be hard to beat for this title.